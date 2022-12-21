North Carolina heads west to take on 15th ranked Oregon in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night, and the Tar Heels will be without several key players on both sides of the football. Star receiver Josh Downs is headed to the NFL and is sitting this one out, and several others are transferring, including corner-back Tony Grimes and two other key members of its secondary. The Ducks (9-3) will also be down a few players, but head into the match-up a 14.5 point favorite. Kick-off is set for 8:00pm on WBT.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO