Steven Jones jr announces he'll return to Oregon for sixth season
Oregon's 2023 offensive line just got a significant bit of news on the night before the team played their final game of the 2022 football season. Oregon junior offensive lineman Steven Jones Jr., announced on Instagram that he would return to Oregon for a sixth and final season of college football. Jones, this time last year announced he would return to Oregon to play one more season of football before going off to the NFL, but those plans were tough to accomplish after Jones missed most of the season due to injury.
Lanning on Bo Nix's health: 'I expect to see him play some of his best football'
In the weeks that have passed since Oregon's loss to Oregon State to end the regular season, Bo Nix's health has become a significant talking point. For the Ducks, the weeks off have helped Nix work through his injury, and head coach Dan Lanning expects Nix will be back to his mid-season self in their battle against UNC in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28th.
Five keys to the game: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
It's the day before the day, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 15 Oregon's Holiday Bowl meeting with North Carolina (9-4). The Ducks (9-3) and Tar Heels both limped to the regular season finish line. Oregon lost two of its last three to lose out on a Pac-12 Championship Game berth, while North Carolina dropped its final three games, including the ACC Championship Game to Clemson.
The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors
Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
Depleted UNC Team to face Oregon
North Carolina heads west to take on 15th ranked Oregon in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night, and the Tar Heels will be without several key players on both sides of the football. Star receiver Josh Downs is headed to the NFL and is sitting this one out, and several others are transferring, including corner-back Tony Grimes and two other key members of its secondary. The Ducks (9-3) will also be down a few players, but head into the match-up a 14.5 point favorite. Kick-off is set for 8:00pm on WBT.
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 15 Oregon vs North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl
The No. 15 ranked Oregon Ducks will close out their 2022 football season with a trip to the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels. It'll be the first meeting between these two teams in football and it's being billed as one of the best game of the bowl season outside of the College Football Playoffs.
Insider Rundown: Marquee QB Matchup
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina spent the holidays out here in beautiful San Diego, and as someone who once had to celebrate Christmas as a player in Detroit, I’m jealous. Carolina got the Holiday Bowl and drew No. 15 Oregon as its opponent. If you like offense, this is the game for you.
OSU women's basketball: Beers makes an instant impact
Raegan Beers has played 11 games for the Oregon State women’s basketball team and the freshman post is second on the team in points, rebounds and blocked shots. Even though she joined the program as a McDonald’s High School All-American, Beers did not imagine playing this large a role on the team so early in her collegiate career.
Oregon’s New Will Stein Offense: TemPro With the Pistol?
Oregon’s new young inexperienced offensive coordinator Will Stein is seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks. Though he has just one year as a co-offensive coordinator and play caller, it was only a matter of time until a Power-5 program gave him a shot. Given his new opportunity, the questions of whether Stein will succeed, and what type of offense he will run bear being examined.
Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas
The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
Holiday Bowl; College Hoops; Bandon Baskteball Tournament
This Wednesday is the Holiday Bowl where the Oregon Ducks will meet with the Tarheels of North Carolina. The Ducks traveled to San Diego on Friday evening after their final practice in Eugene. The team will practice again today before a walk-through tomorrow of the field and its facilities. The game will be played at Petco Park with a 5pm Wednesday kickoff. Pregame for the Ducks will begin at 3pm on Wednesday on KCST.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Mack Brown reflects on his history against Oregon
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown discusses his history against the Oregon Ducks and if this bowl game is a chance for him to get some revenge against the program.
Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds
In September 2020, the Archie Creek fire near Roseburg, Oregon, burned all 5,000 acres of the Hinkle Creek watershed, home to rainbow, cutthroat and steelhead trout. Oregon State University scientists who had been studying the fish for years figured the loss of tree cover would mean warmer stream temperatures that would stress, and ultimately kill, […] The post Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
Oregon Football - Live From San Diego
I decided at the beginning of the month that I was way, way overdue for a vacation, and what better way than to build it around Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl game against North Carolina? I figured on doing some sightseeing, and at the same time talk with Ducks and Tar Heels fans alike and share their thoughts with you. Wish me luck as I accost hapless strangers in the name of journalism.
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
