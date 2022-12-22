Read full article on original website
Jets’ White cleared by docs, will start at QB on Sunday
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start at quarterback on Sunday in Seattle. White missed the Jets’ past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11. He has practiced on a limited basis since, but hadn’t been cleared by doctors for contact so he couldn’t play. That clearance came Monday. Saleh said White will start the rest of the season barring injury. Zach Wilson will return to being the No. 3 quarterback and Joe Flacco will serve as White’s backup.
Panthers courting CB Norman with Horn having wrist surgery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are working out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery on Tuesday. Interim coach Steve Wilks said it will be determined at that time whether Horn is done for the season or if he’ll be able to play with a club on his arm. Wilks said the expectation is the Panthers will sign Norman if all goes well in his workout.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive. The Cardinals got the ball to start overtime but eventually had to punt. Arizona (4-11) has lost five straight games, while Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid. The Bucs (7-8) stayed a game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the medicore NFC South. Tampa Bay has a crucial home game against Carolina next weekend.
Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills beat Bears for AFC East
CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games in Chicago. Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw for another in the game’s closing minutes to cap an otherwise subpar outing to help the Bills secure their third straight division title with their sixth win in a row. Buffalo remained on track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It’s tied with West leader Kansas City but has the head-to-head tiebreaker. Chicago matched a franchise record with its eighth straight loss.
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams’ 51-14 blowout of Wilson’s Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 for their second victory since mid-October. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores. Larrell Murchison made 2 1/2 of the Rams’ six sacks of Russell Wilson. Wilson passed for 214 yards with three interceptions for Denver in his return from a one-game absence with a concussion. It was the Rams’ first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since a 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018.
Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 for their eighth straight win. Purdy kept up his impressive play since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13. He has thrown two TD passes in four straight games for the 49ers and has won all three of his starts as San Francisco keeps the pressure on Minnesota in the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Taylor Heinicke threw two TD passes for Washington but also lost a fumble and threw an interception in the fourth quarter.
Cardinals’ McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona’s young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 win. McSorley had some good moments while the Cardinals frustrated Brady through most of three quarters, yet couldn’t lead them to the win.
Seahawks offense stalls again in 24-10 loss in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seahawks offense struggled again on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, where it twice failed on fourth down and Geno Smith threw a pick in the end zone in a 24-10 loss. The defeat was the fifth in six games for a team that was once 6-3 and looking at a surprising playoff run. Kenneth Walker III was the lone bright spot for Seattle, running for 107 yards. But much of that came in the second half, when the Seahawks were trying in vain to dig from a 17-3 halftime hole.
Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots. The Bengals won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver’s seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still have a chance at the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.
Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ frustration over a disappointing season spilled onto the sideline and field in the 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down. The Broncos’ defense finally buckled and allowed the Rams to score on eight straight possessions before they took a knee with six seconds to go.
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14. The start of the game was delayed by an hour in a joint agreement by the Titans, the NFL and local emergency management officials after rolling power blackouts. This was the coldest home game in Titans history. The Texans weren’t bothered much by their coldest game this season. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two of the Texans’ four sacks by halftime. Houston also forced three turnovers, the last to end the game.
Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts revealed the unvarnished truth in their own words this week. After back-to-back historically poor performances, they described it as embarrassing. On Monday night, nine days since allowing the largest comeback in NFL history, the Colts hope to deliver a memorable rebound performance on national television. The Los Angeles Chargers understand. They started Week 16 with the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff chase. And it’s come nearly 12 months after an overtime loss in last season’s final regular-season game kept them out of the postseason.
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Hollywood ending wasn’t meant to be for Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew accounted for three touchdowns, but his second interception led to the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 40-34 victory. Minshew was making his first start of the season in place of the injured Jalen Hurts. He had a shot at a winning touchdown pass in the final seconds just four days after Minshew spoke at the memorial service of his college coach, Mike Leach. Minshew’s final desperation pass landed incomplete in the end zone. He threw for 355 yards.
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo’s 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He was selected by Buffalo in the second round of this year’s NFL draft out of Georgia. He got off to a slow start with Buffalo, but has been a key performer for the Bills during their six-game win streak.
Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23. The Panthers improved to 6-9 and can would win the NFC South title with victories in their final two games. Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing for Carolina. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes for Detroit, which had won six of its previous seven games to move into playoff contention.
Lions get run over, miss chance to move into playoff spot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offense was on roll and their defensive issues appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild card spot. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. Detroit had a chance to move into playoff position because of losses by other NFC wild-card contenders. Instead, the Lions remain a half-game behind Washington.
Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven’t knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. Coach Ron Rivera says he will make the decision next week.
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph’s game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Kirk Cousins threw for a score to Justin Jefferson with 3 minutes left. That was set up by a blocked punt and gave the Vikings an eight-point lead. Saquon Barkley’s 27-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass by Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger tied it before the Vikings rallied again.
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland’s arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win over the Browns. Cleveland was officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints came in 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints’ 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down with 19 seconds left. Kamara scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter. That was set up by Daniel Sorensen’s interception of Watson. The Saints overcame a 10-0 deficit.
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team’s need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of Saturday’s 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated Atlanta from playoff contention. It was a fate that seemed inevitable after the team took a nosedive following a 3-3 start.
