Governor Whitmer Announces State Plan Ahead of Winter Storm, Tips to Stay Safe

By 9and10news Site Staff
 5 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the preparedness efforts between the state of Michigan and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews and availability of warming shelters Wednesday.

“With potentially dangerous winter weather on the way, it is important to prepare and be ready ahead of time to keep yourself, your family, and your neighbors safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “The State of Michigan is closely watching conditions as they develop and taking action to prepare for winter weather impacts. We will continue working hard to protect the health and safety of Michiganders, and are grateful for the dedicated first responders working to keep Michiganders safe this weekend.”

Governor Whitmer announced the following for state-wide measures:

  • Michigan State Police is prepared to send out additional troopers to help motorists. They’ve also established lines of communication with local emergency management coordinators, the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
  • The Michigan Department of Transportation has plans in place to provide additional resources on freeways and other state-plowed roadways this weekend. They’ve also opened service garages to stock snowplows with fresh blades, new tires and plenty of salt.
  • The Michigan Public Service Commission and Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division are working with utilities and local providers to pre-deploy staff and crews to help keep the power on.

Many cities and local governments are also setting up warming centers ahead of the storm. You can find a warming center near you by clicking here and searching “warming centers” or by calling 2-1-1.

Governor Whitmer also sent out tips to stay safe. These include:

  • Stay indoors if possible. If you have to go outside, wear layers to conserve heat and cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
  • Keep a three-day supply of food and water, battery-powered weather radio, flashlight and extra batteries and blankets.
  • If you require oxygen, make sure you have a backup power source in case of outages.
  • Do not use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline or charcoal burning devices inside your home, basement garage or near a window to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.

You can also follow Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division on twitter for more information on how to be prepared.

It is recommended to stay home and not drive, but if you have to go out then here are a few tips:

  • Keep your vehicle’s fuel tank near full to prevent it from freezing
  • Pack an emergency supply kit with essentials like salt or cat litter, jumper cables, flashlight, shovel, food, water and blankets
  • Make sure you are giving yourself extra time to get where you are going safely
  • Avoid downed power lines
  • Snowplows have blind spots, especially in a snowstorm, so please don’t crowd them.
  • Before you travel, check MDOT’s MiDrive map for information on closures, snowplow locations and other road condition information.

Comments / 48

Chris
4d ago

it may be a bad storm, we will see. every "big storm" seems to be like the boy who cried wolf and I've stopped believing forecasts untill the day of.

LeftHander
4d ago

Also don’t leave your pets out for too long, even if they have long coats you need to still check up on them

tiggerlady
4d ago

Her main concern during this big storm is that she does not run out of Crisco oil to smooth her face. Can’t imagine what her face really looks like under all that oil. Probably looks like Brittney Grinder after he shaved off his beard!🤡🤡

9&10 News

9&10 News

