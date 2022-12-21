Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
Sheriff's K-9 killed in Gardena SWAT standoff
A K-9 Detail dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. was shot and killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff early Thursday night.Gardena Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the neighborhood had been isolated for about 33 hours in an apartment on the 1800 block of W. 145th St. Gardena Police requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. at 5:42 p.m. Thursday.L.A. County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit responded. The sheriff's team reportedly forced their way into the apartment, and the suspect fired, killing the K-9....
kclu.org
Detectives say they've broken up drug smuggling operation in Ventura County, with five arrested
Detectives say they’ve made five arrests in connection with a Mexican drug ring which was smuggling cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine into Ventura County. Investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau say they first learned about the operation in November. They say they intercepted a number of drug...
vidanewspaper.com
Commercial Burglary Arrest in Oxnard
On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
goldrushcam.com
Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Assault Weapon/Narcotics Arrest of Prohibited Person - Held on $500,000 Bail
December 23, 2022 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reports an Oxnard area man was arrested for numerous firearms related charges while trespassing on a commercial agricultural property. The unincorporated areas of Oxnard have recently seen an increase in crimes related to commercial agricultural businesses ranging from burglary, vehicle thefts,...
kvta.com
Not Guilty Pleas In Fatal DUI Crash On PCH Near Mugu Rock
Updated--A Los Angeles man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a fatal DUI hit and run traffic collision in Ventura County that killed one person and seriously injured another. The CHP says it happened late Wednesday night on Pacific Coast Highway just north of Mugu Rock. The CHP...
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
Security Guards Scuffle with Macy’s Theft Suspects
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported crime of theft at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The theft was reported around 8:00 p.m. at the Macy’s department store on the 26400 block of McBean Parkway near Valencia Boulevard. A 911 caller...
Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
Two found guilty in panga boat smuggling
Two men were found guilty of non-citizen smuggling charges in federal court. Jorge Muñoz-Muñoz and Roel Aranzubia-Alvarez were found guilty on multiple charges.
Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident
The Department of Justice has ruled the two men found with 45 pounds of methamphetamine onboard a smuggling boat with 11 undocumented Mexican immigrants on a Santa Barbara beach guilty of drug and human trafficking charges. The post Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
As Conception boat burned, video shows divers trapped below deck sought way out. 34 people died
10:36 a.m. Dec. 22, 2022: An earlier headline on this story said 33 people died in the boat fire. The Conception boat fire killed 34. Following the horrific Conception boat fire in 2019, authorities offered a small solace: The 33 divers and one crew member had died of smoke inhalation and may have perished in their sleep without suffering.
Police chase possibly armed suspect through the San Gabriel Valley
A driver who may have been armed led police on an erratic chase through the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening.
