ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Magazine

Garden Tip: Don’t chuck your amaryllis in the new year

By Myrydd Wells
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPT7Z_0jqnkkMl00
Don’t be hasty throwing these flowers out after the holidays

Photograph by Jacqueline Anders/Getty Images

Garden Variety is an occasional column about growing plants without grief.

The amaryllis plant has a superpower: In just a few weeks in a tiny pot of dirt, this giant onion-looking thing sprouts a giant trumpet-shaped flower—in winter.

Its other superpower is that it might grow outside after the holidays.

The thing that comes in the amaryllis box kits this time of year is a bulb. Bulbs spend much of their year dormant, underground (or in a box). But the right temperature or light level wakes them up. The warmth and light of the sun shining through a window in a house makes an amaryllis bulb think spring is here, so it springs. It springs in living rooms and on mantels and in magazine photo shoots.

Not pictured: the subsequent slimy dead bloom, decaying stalk, and raggedy leaves.

But rather than toss it after it blooms and seemingly dies, let it recuperate: Cut off the stalk at the very bottom. The plant doesn’t need it. Then, just let it be—indoors in a warm, sunny place. Water it every week or so, whenever the soil feels dry. The leaves are collecting energy and the roots are collecting nutrients, and that good stuff is building up in the bulb.

Come spring, plant it outside or move the pot to the patio. Pick a sunny spot where you’ll remember to water it. Amaryllis’ wild ancestors come from warm, damp parts of the western hemisphere, so try to figure out where you can mimic those conditions.

If the bulb is going into the ground, plant it deep enough that about an inch of soil covers the top. (Root end down, leaf end up.) That’s a little bit of frost protection.

Take everybody else’s spent amaryllis at the end of the year too. Because some thrive and some just don’t. My mom had a 50 percent success rate from her bulbs last year: One bloomed again and one didn’t. She reports similar results from kin in Auburn and Memphis.

Best case: repeated enjoyment of a bulb that was expensive. Worst case: You’ve dug a hole outside for nothing, which was at least some exercise.

Maggie Lee has been gardening in metro Atlanta for half her life and now runs Yonder Farm , a cut flower and herb farm in Fairburn.

The post Garden Tip: Don’t chuck your amaryllis in the new year appeared first on Atlanta Magazine .

Comments / 1

Related
birdsandblooms.com

Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?

“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com

Succession Planting Flowers – Get Blooms All Summer Long!

Are you plotting your summer flower garden in the cold of winter or has spring sprung and it’s time to get planting? If you want a garden that will bloom all summer long, you need to learn the art of succession planting flowers. Succession planting is a simple gardening...
The Daily Record

Tips and tricks for keeping houseplants happy all year

Houseplants are a great addition to any home. A lot of people enjoy having plants in their homes but are always worried about how to take care of them. There are a lot of plants that are low maintenance, easy to take care of, then there are the more sensitive varieties.
a-z-animals.com

Peace Lily Leaves: Common Problems And Tips

Few indoor plants can as easily create a calming, tropical atmosphere as the peace lily. Even though this tropical perennial is quite hardy, there are certain frequent peace lily issues that you could run into, particularly with its leaves. The most frequent issues with peace lilies include insect infestation, withering...
gardenrant.com

Why are our Gardens so Old-fashioned?

Gardens take a long time to make. And most people’s garden are probably inherited, because we mustn’t deliberately kill a live plant, whoever much we loathe it, must we??? Unless, of course, it’s a carrot. Is this sufficient explanation for the fact that our gardens seem to...
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: The gift of trees

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
TEXAS STATE
Reader's Digest

How to Care for a Jade Plant

We get it: Not everyone has the magic touch when it comes to houseplants. If you struggle to keep yours alive but still want greenery in your space, look no further than the jade plant. Also known as the money plant, this succulent symbolizes luck and prosperity. Jade plant care is simple—even if your thumbs aren’t particularly green. For new plant parents, this no-fuss houseplant is a wonderful place to start. But these succulents aren’t just hardy; with light-green, oval-shaped leaves and wooden stems, they’re also pretty additions to any decor.
thespruce.com

How to Arrange Flowers Like a Professional

If you've always wondered just exactly how professional flower arrangements look so fabulous, we're here to let you in on a few secrets. We've spoken with flower arranging experts on what to keep top of mind in order to create a wow-worthy floral display in the comfort of your own home. Below, they touch on key topics including choosing the right vase, determining the proper stem length, and why practice truly does make perfect.
Atlanta Magazine

Australian all-day cafe Isla & Co. opens in Buckhead, with Westside location to follow

When Barry Dry moved to New York from Perth, Australia in 2011, he missed frequenting the sunlit cafes of his home country and saw an opportunity to share them with Americans. Now Global CEO of Parched Hospitality Group, he launched Isla & Co., a bright and airy, all-day cafe offering brunch and dinner with jovial service. The post Australian all-day cafe Isla & Co. opens in Buckhead, with Westside location to follow appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
gardenerspath.com

How to Water Dracaena Plants

I wish I had a dollar for every time someone told me they were swearing off Dracaena plants because they keep dying. We link to vendors to help you find relevant products. If you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Invariably, those poor souls struggling...
gardenerspath.com

Tips for Growing Peas Indoors

Peas, Pisum sativum, are a cool-weather crop for USDA Hardiness Zones 3 to 11. Those in zones that receive frost sow and reap in the spring, while those in the warmest zones within this range plant in the fall for a winter harvest. We link to vendors to help you...
Tree Hugger

Drought Threatens Future Christmas Tree Supply

Do you prefer a real Christmas tree or an artificial one? Although artificial trees have their advantages—they’re convenient, clean, reusable, fire-safe, and allergen-free—there’s only one right choice for environmentalists: real trees all the way. So says the Texas A&M Forest Service, which sings the praises of...
OREGON STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Department of Forestry advises not removing leaves from your yard and garden

Leaves in yardPhoto byShane Moreland/8News. Most people like to get rid of leaves from their yards and gardens as soon as they hit the ground. They don't want their neighbors to think they are not good homeowners if they let leaves pile up on their lawns or gardens. They rush to get rid of them by raking them, throwing them away, and even burning them to get the leaves out of everybody's sight. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises you to let the leaves stay where they are.
VIRGINIA STATE
balconygardenweb.com

12 Best Herbs for Protection | List of Protective Herbs

Many plants possess spiritual properties to protect us from negativities and harm. Here is a list of the Best Herbs for Protection. For centuries, people from different cultures have believed that many plants have a divine power to protect humans from negative energy and other harm. This article will take you through the list of Best Herbs for Protection.
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta Magazine

Troy, MI
210
Followers
162
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Magazine is the authority on Atlanta, providing a mix of long-form nonfiction, lively lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles.

 https://www.atlantamagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy