A sprinkler system and the actions of both Worthington firefighters and others help keep a Christmas eve fire at Ron’s Repair from being far worse than it could have been. Worthington Fire Chief Pat Shorter said the report of the fire came at 6:26 p.m. Saturday. Shorter explained that a semi tractor was on fire inside the service area upon arrival. He credited Justin Luinenburg and others with getting the semi hooked up to a payloader and getting it out of the building, which helped give firefighters better access to battle the blaze.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO