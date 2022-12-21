Read full article on original website
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve fire at Ron's Repair
A sprinkler system and the actions of both Worthington firefighters and others help keep a Christmas eve fire at Ron’s Repair from being far worse than it could have been. Worthington Fire Chief Pat Shorter said the report of the fire came at 6:26 p.m. Saturday. Shorter explained that a semi tractor was on fire inside the service area upon arrival. He credited Justin Luinenburg and others with getting the semi hooked up to a payloader and getting it out of the building, which helped give firefighters better access to battle the blaze.
City Council set for final meeting of year
The Worthington City Council will have a brief agenda Tuesday night when it conducts its final meeting of the year. One of the few items on Tuesday’s agenda concerns recommendations for city committee appointments. The Nominating Committee met on Dec. 14 and made recommendations for council members to consider.
