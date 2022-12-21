Read full article on original website
Related
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
Temporary restraining order placed on new gun law, hours after federal judge cleared it
Hours after a federal judge denied motions requested for a temporary restraining order to be placed against Measure 114, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on the entire measure.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
Federal judge issues ruling over Oregon's strict gun law after police ask for more time
The police agencies tasked with enacting Oregon's gun control law say they don't have enough time or resources to create a permit-to-purchase system by the Dec. 8 deadline.
Kari Lake loses lawsuit to Hobbs, Maricopa County in election challenge
(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Superior Court reaffirmed Democrat Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’s gubernatorial election win in a Saturday ruling in Republican Kari Lake’s election lawsuit. The ruling said that “the court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence” that “misconduct” altered the election results. Witnesses, such as Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, testified. ...
Agriculture Online
Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling
A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
Sen. Chris Murphy said most counties refuse to enforce gun laws. Is that true?
Sen. Chris Murphy: “60% of counties in this country are refusing to implement the nation's gun laws.”. Here's why: The suspect in a mass shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, had previously made threats to use weapons, but local law enforcement did not pursue removing them under the state’s red flag law.
US asks appeals court to reverse deportation law ruling
The Justice Department said on Thursday that a 1929 statute criminalizing re-entry into the United States after deportation was motivated by bigotry but that revisions made it lawful.
Oregon Measure 114 remains temporarily blocked by Harney County judge; state Supreme Court won’t intervene
The Oregon Supreme Court late Wednesday let stand a Harney County judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks the voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect as planned Thursday morning. At 4:52 p.m, state Supreme Court Presiding Justice Martha L. Walters issued a two-paragraph decision, denying the state attorney general’s...
KYMA News 11
Imperial County assists migrants and asylum seekers
The Imperial County Office of Emergency Services and Department of Social Services assisted released migrants and asylum seekers. The post Imperial County assists migrants and asylum seekers appeared first on KYMA.
Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional
The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alleging that sending migrants seeking asylum to other states is unconstitutional.
First Coast News
Florida Supreme Court considers Marsy's Law case, whether police are victims in shootings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments Wednesday morning in a police accountability case that could have big impacts statewide. The case centers around “Marsy’s Law,” which exists in several states and was passed in Florida by voters in 2018. The law,...
freightwaves.com
New AB5 case calendar means no California trucking injunction until May, if ever
A federal district court in California won’t hold a hearing for a new preliminary injunction blocking independent contractor law AB5 until May. That means that any hope the state’s trucking sector had that a new preliminary injunction stopping AB5 from enforcement in the state might be handed down by a federal judge is dashed for five more months.
Federal court rules that Anoka County discriminated against Ham Lake woman, ending five-year legal battle over 2017 arrest
Police arrested Myriam Parada, who was born in Mexico, in 2017 because she was driving without a license*. A federal appeals court said Anoka County discriminated against Parada based on her birth country. The post Federal court rules that Anoka County discriminated against Ham Lake woman, ending five-year legal battle over 2017 arrest appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Senate majority leader sponsors bill to close public records in non-criminal death investigations
Legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson would close public records in death investigations such as those surrounding the suicide of country music legend Naomi Judd, a move drawing opposition from open records advocates. Johnson, a Franklin Republican, filed Senate Bill 9 in advance of the 113th General Assembly, a measure that would conceal […] The post Senate majority leader sponsors bill to close public records in non-criminal death investigations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Idaho murders: A look at victims' last steps before they went home
A look at the four University of Idaho homicide victims' last steps in downtown Moscow and on campus before they were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
Ballot Measure 114 Update: Oregon Supreme Court issues ruling
The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114. The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8. Judge Raschio ruling Tuesday, Dec. 6, came just hours after Federal Judge Karin Immergut in Portland allowed...
U.S. judge rules in favor of tough Oregon gun law, giving initial victory
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
Comments / 0