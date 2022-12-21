ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake loses lawsuit to Hobbs, Maricopa County in election challenge

(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Superior Court reaffirmed Democrat Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’s gubernatorial election win in a Saturday ruling in Republican Kari Lake’s election lawsuit. The ruling said that “the court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence” that “misconduct” altered the election results. Witnesses, such as Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, testified. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Agriculture Online

Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling

A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

New AB5 case calendar means no California trucking injunction until May, if ever

A federal district court in California won’t hold a hearing for a new preliminary injunction blocking independent contractor law AB5 until May. That means that any hope the state’s trucking sector had that a new preliminary injunction stopping AB5 from enforcement in the state might be handed down by a federal judge is dashed for five more months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sahan Journal

Federal court rules that Anoka County discriminated against Ham Lake woman, ending five-year legal battle over 2017 arrest

Police arrested Myriam Parada, who was born in Mexico, in 2017 because she was driving without a license*. A federal appeals court said Anoka County discriminated against Parada based on her birth country. The post Federal court rules that Anoka County discriminated against Ham Lake woman, ending five-year legal battle over 2017 arrest appeared first on Sahan Journal.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Tennessee Lookout

Senate majority leader sponsors bill to close public records in non-criminal death investigations

Legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson would close public records in death investigations such as those surrounding the suicide of country music legend Naomi Judd, a move drawing opposition from open records advocates. Johnson, a Franklin Republican, filed Senate Bill 9 in advance of the 113th General Assembly, a measure that would conceal […] The post Senate majority leader sponsors bill to close public records in non-criminal death investigations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The North Coast Citizen

Ballot Measure 114 Update: Oregon Supreme Court issues ruling

The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114. The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8. Judge Raschio ruling Tuesday, Dec. 6, came just hours after Federal Judge Karin Immergut in Portland allowed...
OREGON STATE
PBS NewsHour

U.S. judge rules in favor of tough Oregon gun law, giving initial victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
OREGON STATE

