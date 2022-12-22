Police: 15-year-old fatally stabbed, another teen hospitalized in Union City

Union City police are investigating a stabbing that killed a 15-year-old and left a 16-year-old hospitalized.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says police were notified just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a stabbing near the intersection of New York Avenue and 40th Street in Union City. Upon arrival, police found two teenage boys with apparent stab wounds near Bergen Line Avenue and 40th Street.

Allen Flores, a 15-year-old from Union City, was pronounced dead around 7 p.m. at Christ Hospital in Jersey City.

The other 16-year-old victim is being treated at a hospital for injuries that officials say are not life-threatening.

Owners of nearby businesses say they were shocked by the violent crime.

“Last night, I got here around 7 p.m., and all the streets were closed. There was yellow tape all over here and the cops wouldn't let anybody pass by,” said Franco Perrotta, of Pizzarras Restaurant.

News 12 spoke to one shop owner who thinks the teens were likely students from nearby Union City High School. He also mentioned that students often hang out in the area after school.

“It was chaotic,” said the shop owner. “You don't expect that around here.”

News 12 reached out to the school district and haven't heard back.

Authorities say no arrests have been made yet, and they ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.