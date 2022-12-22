Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
14news.com
Tri-State Food Bank meeting the unseen needs this holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Christmas 2021, the people of western Kentucky were still picking up the pieces, two weeks removed from a deadly tornado. Among the many organizations that stepped up to help in that time was the Tri-State Food Bank, and they are continuing to help this holiday season.
14news.com
Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
Evansville firefighter helps stranded driver in freezing cold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car troubles have been a big fear for many as temperatures drop dangerously low. For one mother, however, that fear became a reality. EvansvilleWatch shared a message from one of their followers, telling the story of how one Evansville firefighter was there for them when she needed it the most. “Earlier […]
14news.com
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 200 people spent most of their Christmas Eve at Metzger’s Tavern for their annual holiday event. Some people say they came for the free food, raffles and a half pot, but most said they came for the cause. Christmas Eve at the Tavern chose...
Classes set to start at new Owensboro school in 2023
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Highlands Latin School in Owensboro will be welcoming students for the first time ever this upcoming fall. Classical, Christian and traditional are the three defining qualities the school promotes itself as. “Highlands Latin is an organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of classical Christian schools,” it says on the school’s […]
14news.com
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
14news.com
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office have announced the name of the victim that died in the crash that happened on I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road on Friday. The victim in the crash has been identified as 64-year-old Berneard Fleming...
14news.com
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars. Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away. They...
14news.com
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m. Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house...
Nationwide Manhunt That Ended in Evansville, Indiana Now a Movie
Casey Cole White and Vicky Sue White led law enforcement agencies on a nationwide manhunt earlier this year that ended here in Evansville. Now, that story has been made into a movie. We all remember hearing about Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and Vicky White, a...
14news.com
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day. Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over. They say he...
Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress
GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season. “Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
14news.com
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 26, 2022
Speeding: Romario A. Valenciano, found guilty, sentenced to pay $141; Christopher J. Mutschler; Marc A. Echipare; Clyde E. Harper III; Michelle R. Wallace; Ethan J. Weyer, $141. Driving Left of Center: Lisa D. Temple, $141. No Valid Driver’s License: Sarah A. Bender, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Karla R....
14news.com
Roads improving after Monday morning snow
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There were several slide offs in the Tri-State Monday morning. One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail. [Related: Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69] There was also a crash on I-64. It happened around...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
Comments / 0