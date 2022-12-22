Read full article on original website
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1
The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present. All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
Ozzy Osbourne spotted looking frail as he reveals wife Sharon Osbourne 'pulls my strings'
Ozzy Osbourne was photographed grocery shopping days after his wife Sharon Osbourne suffered a medical emergency. The "Crazy Train" singer has dealt with his own health issues.
Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
Grammy-Nominated Songstress Jessy Wilson Will Not Have Her Light Diminished
For Brooklyn-born-and-raised songbird Jessy Wilson, music has always been a key component of her evolutional makeup. Her melodic foundation can be traced back to artists whose songs blared through the radio speakers: Gladys Knight, Curtis Mayfield, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z; a pleasant blend of soul and hip-hop. The 2013 BET Music...
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Britney Spears reaches out to estranged mother Lynne Spears: ‘Let’s have coffee’
Britney Spears invited Lynne Spears to get coffee with her months after the pop star accused her estranged mother of hiding caffeine throughout her 13-year conservatorship. “After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” the mom of two wrote alongside a photo of herself taken during a trip to Mexico. It’s unclear if the “Toxic” singer, who’s blasted her mom multiple times publicly on social media, was shading her mother or genuinely extending an olive branch. Britney previously accused her mother...
Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights
Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done, includes Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalog, which sources tell Variety will continue to be administered and owned (respectively) by Universal even if the deal closes. Reps for Bieber and Hipgnosis either declined or did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news arrives during a troubled time for...
Carmen Electra Shares How Prince Dropped Her Real Name And Came Up With Her Stage Name
Carmen Electra's real name isn't Carmen, and she can thank Prince for that.
Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Billie Eilish Kisses Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford During Star-Studded 21st Birthday Party
Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Billie Eilish sealed her birthday with a kiss. The "Therefore I Am" singer rang in her 21st trip around the sun with a party that had no shortage of celebrity guests—including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, who shared a sweet PDA moment with Billie during the celebration.
1923 Episode 2 Recap: Talk Is Sheep
This week’s 1923 doesn’t take place during the holiday season, but the Paramount+ drama delivers a gift, anyway: One of haunted Spencer Dutton’s incredibly rare smiles. Sure, it’s fleeting. And yes, we’re fairly certain that his tragedy-to-joy ratio is nine to one. Also, I suppose you could argue that his surviving the attack at the end of the premiere is a present in and of itself. (But did anyone really think he was a goner?) Anyway, let’s review the events — and people — that bring us to that blessed moment in which Spencer shows us his teeth, as well as the...
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Rihanna Fans Flood Twitter After Singer Reveals Baby for First Time
"Imagine being a baby and like, Rihanna is your mom," one user wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
