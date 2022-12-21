Read full article on original website
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Britain to build first Americium space battery
The British government is collaborating to build the world's first space battery powered by the element Americium-241.
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory
Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
ceoworld.biz
The Business Case for Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy
Clean energy is becoming increasingly important. By going green, you can experience the business benefits of clean energy while simultaneously helping the planet. As the world battles pollution, environmental degradation, and the onset of climate change, it’s no surprise that people need to shift to clean energy and sustainable utility practices. But homeowners only account for about one-third of total electricity consumption in the United States. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, commercial and industrial customers make up the other two-thirds. This means that businesses can make the most impact when it comes to going green.
teslarati.com
The future of solar EVs is called into question
Due to recent economic turbulence, the future of solar EVs is being called into question. This morning, Sono Motors reservation holders were hit with a shocking notification; the company is on the verge of abandoning its solar electric vehicle project due to a lack of funds. A few weeks prior, solar EV brand Aptera announced that they would be making yet another prototype variation and pushing back its production start date. And while Lightyear Motors has begun producing its Lightyear 0 solar EVs, it is far from the scale many hoped for. So is this the end of solar EVs? It’s not immediately clear.
csengineermag.com
Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector
Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
informedinfrastructure.com
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Completes First Commercial Prototype
Company advanced from technical proof of concept to commercial prototype in one year. 800V, 250kW traction inverter to be integrated into partner powertrains for real-world demonstrations in commercial applications. Hillcrest’s inverter technology materially eliminates switching losses and offers improved motor efficiency, performance and reliability. VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Hillcrest...
