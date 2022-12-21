ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway’s ‘KPOP’ Sets Closing Notice After Only 17 Performances & 44 Previews

KPOP, the history-making Broadway musical depicting and celebrating the Korean pop genre phenomenon of the title, will play its final performance this Sunday after a struggle at the box office. The final performance of the musical, which features a cast of young actors and actual K-pop stars including Luna, BoHyung and others, will close after its performance on Sunday, December 11, at Circle in the Square Theatre. It will have played only 17 regular performances after 44 previews. Despite generating considerable excitement among K-pop fans, the musical has not drawn big audiences – or at least audiences paying top dollar for...
The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse

An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story—based on real people and events—follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
Spellbinding and searing ‘Pianist of Willesden Lane’ returns to Theater J

The spellbinding tale of pianist Lisa Jura cannot be told too often. In a return engagement at Theater J, Lisa’s daughter Mona Golabek channels her mother in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, a unique and memorable 90-minute tour de force that combines performances of classical masterpieces with a dramatic narrative of Lisa’s escape from Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938.
The Who Release First Handful of 2023 Tour Dates

Following up their The Who Hits Back! Tour of Canada and the U.S. in 2022, The Who has added on a small number of dates in Europe in 2023. Marking the first time the band has played in Europe in seven years, the initial three dates include shows in Spain, France, and Germany and kick off in June. Additional shows, including a full series of shows in the UK, will be added at a later date.
Superstar Tenor Russell Thomas on Being a Black Queer Man in Opera

Blessed with a golden, honeyed voice that fills the halls of stages around the world, out and proud tenor Russell Thomas could be content with being one of the rising stars in opera. Instead, he uses his Black and queer identity to change what we see onstage and off. Thomas’s...

