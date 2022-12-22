ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

westportjournal.com

Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median

WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
MADISON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Community Rallies to Help Local Siblings Who Lost Both Parents

The Greenwich and Stamford communities are rallying to support two young people, Hector and Sofia Alvizures, 17 and 22, who have lost both of their parents. Their father died several years ago and their mother passed away just over a year ago due to health reasons. Members of The First Congregational Church of Greenwich and local families have generously donated gifts and gift cards in time for the holidays. Jewish Family Services is helping to secure housing and will provide counseling and legal services.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-23@6:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck by a car and is in serious condition in the 600 block of North Avenue near French Street. The area is closed and the “Traffic Team” is on the way to investigate. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Woman Takes Home $250K CT Lottery Prize

A woman from Fairfield County won a $250,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store in the area. Bonnie Cappucci, of Stamford, claimed the $250,000 Cashword 9 prize from a ticket purchased at Hope Street Mini Mart in Stamford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 22. CT...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

A few hundred Eversource customers in Ridgefield remain without power this afternoon, shout out to John Frey for keeping residents informed!

At 1:45 p.m. today, Saturday, December 24, Eversource CT said, "We expect to substantially complete restoration from the holiday storm at 4 p.m. today. Substantial completion means that at least 99% of affected customers are in service in all communities. Here in Ridgefield, Eversource reports 3.32% of the town (or...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Driver in stolen car had narcotics

WESTPORT — A 21-year-old driver, who allegedly ignored two red traffic lights on Post Road East, was charged with possessing and trying to sell narcotics after being taken into custody following a brief chase in a stolen car, police said. Kevin Conley, of Bridgeport, faces charges of possession of...
WESTPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Assault, Criminal Mischief Charges for New Canaan Man, 41

Police last week arrested a 41-year-old Crystal Street man and charged him with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. At about 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Crystal Street home regarding a dispute between the man and the victim, according to a police report.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Report Hazardous Travel Throughout Town

Ridgefield Police are reporting road hazards throughout town and asking anyone that needs to travel to use extra caution. There are many areas with downed debris and several traffic lights are currently out. Please pay attention to the temporary stop signs that have been deployed. We are working with other...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT

