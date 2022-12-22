Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
westportjournal.com
Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median
WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies
CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
greenwichfreepress.com
Community Rallies to Help Local Siblings Who Lost Both Parents
The Greenwich and Stamford communities are rallying to support two young people, Hector and Sofia Alvizures, 17 and 22, who have lost both of their parents. Their father died several years ago and their mother passed away just over a year ago due to health reasons. Members of The First Congregational Church of Greenwich and local families have generously donated gifts and gift cards in time for the holidays. Jewish Family Services is helping to secure housing and will provide counseling and legal services.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-23@6:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck by a car and is in serious condition in the 600 block of North Avenue near French Street. The area is closed and the “Traffic Team” is on the way to investigate. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
greenwichfreepress.com
Public Hearing Scheduled on Next Steps for Remediation of Western Middle School Fields
Back in 2016 soil samples taken from the fields at Western Middle School revealed contamination. The the fields were closed as a precautionary measure, disrupting school activities including PE and after school sports. Entire classes of children have graduated without having had use of the school fields. Over the years...
Stamford Woman Takes Home $250K CT Lottery Prize
A woman from Fairfield County won a $250,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store in the area. Bonnie Cappucci, of Stamford, claimed the $250,000 Cashword 9 prize from a ticket purchased at Hope Street Mini Mart in Stamford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 22. CT...
New Hires: Fairfield County Town Swears In 2 New Police Officers
Two new police officers will soon begin serving the community in one Fairfield County town, including one with ties to Northern Westchester County. The two new hires were sworn into the New Canaan Police Department on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m., according to an announcement from the depa…
hamlethub.com
A few hundred Eversource customers in Ridgefield remain without power this afternoon, shout out to John Frey for keeping residents informed!
At 1:45 p.m. today, Saturday, December 24, Eversource CT said, "We expect to substantially complete restoration from the holiday storm at 4 p.m. today. Substantial completion means that at least 99% of affected customers are in service in all communities. Here in Ridgefield, Eversource reports 3.32% of the town (or...
New Britain Herald
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z Watch: Pre-Application Submitted for 10 Houses in Cluster on 28 Acres in Back Country
A new pre-application has been submitted to Greenwich Planning & Zoning for 10 new homes clustered in a portion of a 28.44 acre property in the RA-4 (4 acres minimum) zone with a proposed Conservation Zone and Historic Overlay (HO). With a Historic Overlay, per 6-109, “When considering an application...
New truck mileage tax begins Jan. 1, but will drivers actually pay?
Truckers are getting an unwelcome Christmas present this year. Starting Jan. 1, they'll have to pay a new “Highway Use Fee” to drive on Connecticut's busiest roads.
westportjournal.com
Police: Driver in stolen car had narcotics
WESTPORT — A 21-year-old driver, who allegedly ignored two red traffic lights on Post Road East, was charged with possessing and trying to sell narcotics after being taken into custody following a brief chase in a stolen car, police said. Kevin Conley, of Bridgeport, faces charges of possession of...
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
College Director From Westport Embezzled $3.5M To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle, DA Says
A former director at New York University is being accused of embezzling millions in state funding and using much of the money to fund a lavish lifestyle at her home in Connecticut home, according to authorities. The six-year fraud by Fairfield County resident Cindy Tappe, age 57, of Westport, related...
newcanaanite.com
Assault, Criminal Mischief Charges for New Canaan Man, 41
Police last week arrested a 41-year-old Crystal Street man and charged him with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. At about 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Crystal Street home regarding a dispute between the man and the victim, according to a police report.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Report Hazardous Travel Throughout Town
Ridgefield Police are reporting road hazards throughout town and asking anyone that needs to travel to use extra caution. There are many areas with downed debris and several traffic lights are currently out. Please pay attention to the temporary stop signs that have been deployed. We are working with other...
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
