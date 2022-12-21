ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

AOL Corp

Romney on Trump's 2024 bid: 'Absolutely not'

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Thursday that he would “absolutely not” support former President Donald Trump in his 2024 White House bid, even if Trump wins the Republican nomination. Speaking at a Washington Post forum on climate change and the prospects for bipartisan cooperation that was broadcast on...
UTAH STATE
Nevada Current

Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Week

The debate over Biden's primary shakeup plan

The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee last week approved a shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, bumping Iowa's caucuses and New Hampshire's primary out of their traditional lead-off spots and putting South Carolina's primary first. New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and Michigan are scheduled to go next. The Democrats have been discussing changing the primary schedule for months, but President Biden shocked party and state leaders last week by proposing the lineup with South Carolina (a state that gave his faltering campaign a boost in 2020) getting the voting started. The plan ignited infighting, with Biden and the...
IOWA STATE
Sand Hills Express

In Trump’s approach to tax audits, a familiar legal strategy: delay

The IRS auditors assigned to former President Donald Trump’s taxes grappled with a tactic that is used frequently by Trump’s legal team — delay — according to a congressional report released Tuesday. The House Ways and Means Committee revealed in a report this week that although...
AOL Corp

Sanders will give 2024 ‘a hard look’ if Biden doesn’t run: adviser

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will likely take “a hard look” at launching a third bid for the presidency if President Biden chooses not to run in 2024, a longtime adviser to the progressive senator said on Thursday. “I assume that he would give it a hard look,” Faiz...
Sand Hills Express

Trump’s IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called “negligent”

When Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation investigated the IRS audits of Donald Trump’s taxes, an agent’s note on Trump’s 2017 filings stood out. The IRS agent wrote that Trump “hires a professional accounting firm and Counsel to prepare and file tax return,” and they “ensure” that Trump “properly reports all income and deduction items.”
defpen

Bernie Sanders Adviser Hints At 2024 Presidential Campaign

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has run for President in each of the last elections. In 2024, he may be open to learning if the third time is indeed the charm. During a recent interview with CBS News, Sanders’ longtime advisor Faiz Shakir said that he would take a “hard look” at running for President if Joe Biden decided not to run for re-election.
Axios

Why Washington lost its early presidential primary bid

Washington is going to try again to become an early presidential primary state in 2028, after failing to make the shortlist for 2024. Why it matters: States that hold earlier primaries hold greater sway over the presidential nominating contest, giving them outsized power in deciding the country's political future. Catch...
WASHINGTON STATE

