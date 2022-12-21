Read full article on original website
Top Democrat Announces He Will Not Run For President in 2024
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, tells Politico that he does not intend to run for President of the United States in 2024, even if President Biden elects not to run for re-election.
Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
Romney on Trump's 2024 bid: 'Absolutely not'
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Thursday that he would “absolutely not” support former President Donald Trump in his 2024 White House bid, even if Trump wins the Republican nomination. Speaking at a Washington Post forum on climate change and the prospects for bipartisan cooperation that was broadcast on...
Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
Kevin McCarthy rebuffs intraparty opposition to speakership bid after Biden dinner
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to "Jesse Watters Primetime" about the White House State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and what his caucus thought.
White House credits Biden with Democrats beating midterm expectations
President Joe Biden should get full credit for the overperformance of his party in the midterm elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued on Monday.
Who Has the Courage to Take on Trump and Biden?
A big prize awaits candidates who are willing to defy conventional wisdom.
White House defends primary plan after Shaheen declines to attend congressional ball
The White House on Monday defended President Biden’s push to elevate South Carolina in the early primary calendar after New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) said she will skip the White House congressional ball. The president and first lady Jill Biden will host the congressional ball on Monday evening. Both Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan…
The debate over Biden's primary shakeup plan
The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee last week approved a shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, bumping Iowa's caucuses and New Hampshire's primary out of their traditional lead-off spots and putting South Carolina's primary first. New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and Michigan are scheduled to go next. The Democrats have been discussing changing the primary schedule for months, but President Biden shocked party and state leaders last week by proposing the lineup with South Carolina (a state that gave his faltering campaign a boost in 2020) getting the voting started. The plan ignited infighting, with Biden and the...
In Trump’s approach to tax audits, a familiar legal strategy: delay
The IRS auditors assigned to former President Donald Trump’s taxes grappled with a tactic that is used frequently by Trump’s legal team — delay — according to a congressional report released Tuesday. The House Ways and Means Committee revealed in a report this week that although...
Sanders will give 2024 'a hard look' if Biden doesn't run: adviser
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will likely take “a hard look” at launching a third bid for the presidency if President Biden chooses not to run in 2024, a longtime adviser to the progressive senator said on Thursday. “I assume that he would give it a hard look,” Faiz...
In growing backlash, Sen. Shaheen to skip WH ball over plan to push back New Hampshire Democratic primary
The Democratic National Committee’s move to push back New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary has drawn protests from Democrats and Republicans.
Why unpopular Biden desperately wants Democrats' primary season to start in South Carolina
Political strategists who support President Biden want to change the Democratic Party's primary schedule. They want it to start not in Iowa or New Hampshire but in South Carolina.
Trump’s IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called “negligent”
When Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation investigated the IRS audits of Donald Trump’s taxes, an agent’s note on Trump’s 2017 filings stood out. The IRS agent wrote that Trump “hires a professional accounting firm and Counsel to prepare and file tax return,” and they “ensure” that Trump “properly reports all income and deduction items.”
CT left out of Democrats’ 2024 early presidential primary lineup
Connecticut was vying to move up its presidential primary in 2024. But President Biden and Democrats want Georgia and Michigan to go earlier.
Bernie Sanders Adviser Hints At 2024 Presidential Campaign
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has run for President in each of the last elections. In 2024, he may be open to learning if the third time is indeed the charm. During a recent interview with CBS News, Sanders’ longtime advisor Faiz Shakir said that he would take a “hard look” at running for President if Joe Biden decided not to run for re-election.
Why Washington lost its early presidential primary bid
Washington is going to try again to become an early presidential primary state in 2028, after failing to make the shortlist for 2024. Why it matters: States that hold earlier primaries hold greater sway over the presidential nominating contest, giving them outsized power in deciding the country's political future. Catch...
How 2016 and 2020 Democratic presidential contenders performed in newly proposed early primary states
The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted on December 2, 2022, to approve a proposal changing the early presidential primary schedule in 2024. South Carolina was selected as the first primary state, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia, and Michigan. The...
If Congress and Biden do ‘nothing’ for the next 2 years, the country will be better off
Luckily for any American concerned with flagrant spending, high inflation and spiking interest rates, congressional gridlock will prove helpful.
