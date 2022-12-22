Read full article on original website
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
WQAD
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
spectrumnews1.com
'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
Daily Beast
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
Kentucky electric cooperatives ask consumers to reduce power usage
Electric power consumption in Kentucky is approaching record levels due to the extreme cold Winter Storm Elliott brought forth.
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
KFVS12
KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
Yahoo Sports
Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region
A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power outages in Louisville had dipped to single digits, according to Louisville Gas & Electric's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some winter weather heading to the Tri-State. We’ll see bitter cold temperatures and some snow. Our meteorologist will break down what we know all throughout Sunrise. That storm is slamming parts of the U.S. this morning. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state...
How To Bundle Up & Stay Warm During a Frigid Winter in Indiana & Kentucky
Winter is here and Mother Nature is about to unleash some severe cold weather on us. Here are the best ways to bundle up to stay warm. Avoiding exposure to outside temperatures and elements will always be your best bet when it comes to battling winter temperatures. However, if staying inside simply is not an option then you need to know how to properly bundle yourself up to stay warm.
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Storm ALERT
Good Thursday, everyone. A winter storm is taking aim at Kentucky today and it’s bringing some absolutely wicked weather. We have snow, blowing snow, bitterly cold temps and life-threatening wind chills that will take us through Christmas weekend. We are in full blown Winter Storm ALERT for the increasing...
