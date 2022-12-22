ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow

If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
This is the Most Famous Christmas Movie About Kentucky

With one just two more sleeps until Santa comes, you might be in the Christmas movie spirit. Those in Kentucky might want to give this movie a try this year. 'Tis the season to binge-watch Christmas movies. Whether you pop in a DVD, watch your favorites on a streaming platform, or watch all of the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, there are so many to choose from. There are more movies about Christmas than any other holiday. These movies are set in locations all throughout the country, but which one is the most famous set in Kentucky?
'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
Kentucky Governor Activates Price-Gouging Laws Ahead of Severe Arctic Winter Storm

Any time there is a reason for consumers to need to buy a lot of products like groceries, building supplies, medical supplies, or gasoline, we hear the term price gouging. When natural disasters like tornados, hurricanes, and winter disasters strike, we always see prices spike. It seems like nothing is in place to protect us from getting gouged. Businesses see an opportunity to make extra money and they will do it and the consumer always gets screwed.
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate

Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region

A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power outages in Louisville had dipped to single digits, according to Louisville Gas & Electric's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some winter weather heading to the Tri-State. We’ll see bitter cold temperatures and some snow. Our meteorologist will break down what we know all throughout Sunrise. That storm is slamming parts of the U.S. this morning. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state...
How To Bundle Up & Stay Warm During a Frigid Winter in Indiana & Kentucky

Winter is here and Mother Nature is about to unleash some severe cold weather on us. Here are the best ways to bundle up to stay warm. Avoiding exposure to outside temperatures and elements will always be your best bet when it comes to battling winter temperatures. However, if staying inside simply is not an option then you need to know how to properly bundle yourself up to stay warm.
Winter Storm ALERT

Good Thursday, everyone. A winter storm is taking aim at Kentucky today and it’s bringing some absolutely wicked weather. We have snow, blowing snow, bitterly cold temps and life-threatening wind chills that will take us through Christmas weekend. We are in full blown Winter Storm ALERT for the increasing...
