Charges filed against woman as police keep looking for 5-month-old twin who was inside a stolen vehicle

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Daily Beast
Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say
The savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help. Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49,...
iheart.com
Man Took Boy From Mother's Shopping Cart, Put Him In His Own Cart: Cops
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man who seemingly tried to abduct a child from a grocery store. The Attalla Police Department said that the man grabbed a young boy from a woman's cart and put him in his own cart. The mother quickly retrieved her child, and the...
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Upworthy
11-year-old girl stops potential kidnapping attempt using family's 'code word' system
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 19, 2021. It has since been updated. Arizona police praised a family's clever way of teaching their daughter what to do when approached by strangers after the nifty trick saved the child from a potential kidnapping attempt. In a warning posted to Facebook after the child's narrow escape, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office revealed that a deputy responded to a home in the North Pecan Creek neighborhood to investigate an attempted luring. "At 3:45 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking with a friend near a park in the neighborhood when a man, driving a white SUV, pulled up next to them. The man told the girl that her [brother was] in a serious accident and she needed to go with him," the post read.
Texas woman quits her job on the first day of work after a robber nearly stabbed her in the neck: 'I could've died'
"While I'm in the ambulance, that's when I break. And I'm like, 'I could've died. Something could've happened to me," Almaguer said.
Spring man sentenced to 40 years in prison after shooting wife, grazing stepson in 2020
Now 12 years old, the boy took the stand and offered chilling insight into the night his stepdad unleashed chaos in their home two years ago.
A 12-year-old Mississippi boy died while playing a game of Russian Roulette, police say
Markelle Noah, 12, was found in an abandoned house in Jackson, Mississippi on Friday, the city's deputy police chief Deric Hearn said.
'You see how karma works?': Woman tells only ABC13 about how she escaped ex abducting her
A woman talked to only ABC13 after quick thinking helped her get away from her ex, who's accused of threatening her with a knife and tying up her son.
WSFA
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - Herb Baumeister is accused of luring young men to his home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdering them. Some of their remains have been found in the backyard, and authorities are still combing through the area for more. “I don’t think we really know....
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds.
Missing 7-year-old North Texas girl found dead; Fed-Ex driver arrested
A 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week from her North Texas home – prompting an Amber Alert – has been found dead, authorities announced Friday. A Fed-Ex driver has been arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Athena Strand had went missing Wednesday evening from her father's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff’s Alleged Murderer Planned Mexico Trip Before Arrest
Patrick Xavier Clark appeared in court on Monday for allegedly murdering Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Takeoff. The 33-year old suspect faced a judge on Monday following reports that he tried to flee to Mexico before his arrest. Clark allegedly obtained an emergency passport and bought tickets to Mexico two days before his arrest. Police say he had a passport and a large amount of cash on him.
freightwaves.com
FedEx contractor arrested after body of 7-year-old Texas girl found
A FedEx Ground driver has been arrested and is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday evening less than 10 miles from her home in Paradise, Texas. During a news conference late Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that...
Texas cop didn't say 'gun' before fatal shooting, search
A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, the officer who was with him that night testified Tuesday.Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire. Dean's lawyers say the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show...
Man arrested after threatening passenger mid flight
A man is facing federal charges after he demanded another passenger pause her in-flight movie before putting a razor blade to her throat, officials say. According to the complaint, the woman's husband ran for help and she was able to break away. Christina Ruffini has the details.
DNA Leads To Suspect Over Three Decades After Wisconsin Woman's Death
The suspect was found nearly 2,000 miles away.
Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s remains found in Georgia landfill, says FBI
The bones found in a Georgia landfill earlier this month belonged to missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI has confirmed.The 20-month-old boy was reported missing by his mother, Leilani Simon, on 5 October and she has since been arrested and charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, and other charges.The youngster’s remains were found on 18 November after authorities conducted a 30-day search during which investigators picked through 1.2m pounds of trash at Savannah’s Superior landfill.He was last seen alive in his playpen at around 6am on 5 October at a home in Savannah, where he...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff’s Murder Suspect’s Bond Set At $2 Million
The alleged gunman is also at flight risk after attempting to flee the country, so he will have to pay a lot in order to be released before trial. The gunman who allegedly and tragically shot Takeoff during an altercation just found out that freedom before his trial is unlikely. Patrick Xavier Clark, whom authorities charged with murder, can be free on bond if he can produce $2 million. According to KHOU 11, a Texas court set the suspect’s bond and attached various conditions to it.
