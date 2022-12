Max Herendeen of Bellevue, Wash., the reigning PGA Junior champion, simply went out and won again. Herendeen led virtually from wire-to-wire while winning the inaugural Coachella Amateur, part of the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series, by three strokes over Ivan Barahona of Van Nuys on the North Course at Terra Lago Golf Course in Indio.

INDIO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO