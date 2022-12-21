ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twins is arrested in Indianapolis; one baby still missing

By Caroll Alvarado, Amanda Musa, Emma Tucker, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Ohio State College Football Playoff Trends, What the say for Georgia

Georgia and Ohio State are set to face off in this year's Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship game. This will be Georgia's third playoff appearance while Ohio State will be making its fifth. Both teams have experience playing on the big stage so what can the Bulldogs take away from the Buckeyes' previous playoff games?
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy