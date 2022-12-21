Read full article on original website
Oregon OL Steven Jones will return to the Ducks for a sixth season
Much of Oregon’s experienced offensive line from 2022 will not return next season, but they were missing one key cog for most of the season. That piece was Steven Jones, who returned to duty late in the regular season and it looks as if the 6-foot-5, 340-pounder from Temecula, Calif. will be a Duck for the 2023 season. Jones redshirted his sophomore season and thanks to the pandemic, he was granted another year of eligibility. As a junior this season, Jones sustained a foot ailment early in the 2022 campaign and was unable to return until the Utah game Nov. 19. Oregon will need both his size and experience next season as the Ducks will lose the likes of Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Jones (@steven.jones74)
Eagles working out notable former rival
After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Washington State set to hire Ben Arbuckle as OC, source says
Ben Arbuckle, who at 27 will become the youngest primary coordinator in the Power 5, is set to join the Cougars from Western Kentucky, a source said.
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday night's game against Denver.
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
