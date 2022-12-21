Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: After Hour And Weekend Wrecker Operators
Howard Street Garage is looking for after hour and weekend wrecker operators. 40% commission paid. Must live in the Mount Vernon area, be able to pass drug and background check, and have a clean driving record. No CDL required. On the job training provided. stop by and fill out an application at:
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Water and Wastewater Freeze Credits
Freeze credits. In the wintertime, to keep lines from freezing back into the meters we allow freeze credits. If you wish to allow your water to run in a small thin stream, we will credit your water/wastewater billings back to your average. Maximum amount of credit allowed for freezing is for 900 cubic foot per unit. Please notify us in writing if you wish to exercise this option.
Mount Vernon News
Knox Area Development Foundation uses federal grant to rehab and revitalize properties
Ohio has committed $150 million in state money to rid 42 counties of deteriorated and vacant structures. In Knox County, Mount Vernon will demolish 11 buildings throughout the county with their $500,000 allotment. Some of the buildings on the demo list may be familiar to residents, including a Danville building...
sciotopost.com
AEP is Asking to Reduce Electrical Issue Loads, Possible Brown Outs
OHIO – AEP Ohio PJM Senior Vice President of Operations Mike Bryson reported today that due to the heavy need for electric needs because of the unprecedented temperatures people are being asked to reduce electric at their homes. In a press release PJM asks consumers to continue these efforts...
Mount Vernon News
Rural Ohio deserves its fair share of American Rescue Plan Act funds
I received an email this morning from Gov. Mike DeWine announcing his fifth round of wellness support grants for local law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments and emergency medical services agencies. The program awards funding for initiatives that support wellness programs addressing mental, physical and emotional health issues unique to first responders, recruitment and retention efforts to restore workforce levels, onboarding and training costs and explorer programs to engage young adults about first responder careers.
Mount Vernon News
Invasive Callery pear tree illegal to sell in Ohio starting Jan. 7
After a five-year phase-out period, the Callery pear tree will no longer be sold in Ohio starting on Jan. 7. “It will be officially illegal to sell Bradford pear, Callery pear in Ohio,” Dan Kelly of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Plant Life told The Center Square.
Ohio residents can receive assistance as state has $24 million in funds to aid their needs!
County officials in Ohio have approved working with the non-profit RIP Medical Loan to buy up to $240 million in medical debt from local residents. Residents must not make more than four times the federal poverty level and not owe more than 5% of their annual income in debt in order to be eligible.
Mount Vernon News
District offers holiday light recycling program
DKMM Solid Waste District is offering a program this holiday season to keep string lights out of landfills. While placing string lights in household recycling bins will have the same result as placing them in trash bins, DKMM is providing a recycling opportunity throughout the district. In Knox County, string lights can be recycled at the Knox County Service Center, Mount Vernon City Hall, the Mount Vernon library or the Knox County Health Department. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win an Audubon bird feeder made from 90% recycled plastic.
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services release updated unemployment data
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio last week. These statistics were shared with the U.S Department of Labor, according to the spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). The week of December 11th through December...
3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?
CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
rtands.com
PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
Mount Vernon News
Amended Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 22FR10-0272
Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jo Ann Warren, whose last place of residence is known as 111 East High Street , Mount Vernon, OH 43050 but whose present place of residence is unknown and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Jo Ann Warren, whose place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on November 10, 2022, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, filed its Amended Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 22FR10-0272 in the Court of Common Pleas Knox County, Ohio alleging that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jo Ann Warren and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Jo Ann Warren have or claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 1392 Apple Valley Drive, Howard, OH 43028, PPN #23-00320.000. A complete legal description may be obtained with the Knox County Auditor’s Office located at 117 East High Street, Suite 120, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
geauganews.com
LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
Mount Vernon News
Wandering for those with dementia is particularly dangerous in winter months
COLUMBUS – The “sundowning” confusion that increases during the winter months in individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias can also lead to a higher risk of wandering off and getting lost. During the colder winter months, wandering can be especially perilous. Alzheimer's disease can cause...
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase
Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Level 3 snow emergency activated in several counties: Roads closed to all non-emergency vehicles
OHIO, USA — Be careful out there!. Dangerous travel conditions amid the winter storm have resulted in the activation of various snow emergencies throughout Northeast Ohio. It's possible that more will be issued in different counties across the region as the winter storm evolves, so be sure to check this story throughout the day to see what's changed.
