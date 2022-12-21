ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Vernon News

HIRING: After Hour And Weekend Wrecker Operators

Howard Street Garage is looking for after hour and weekend wrecker operators. 40% commission paid. Must live in the Mount Vernon area, be able to pass drug and background check, and have a clean driving record. No CDL required. On the job training provided. stop by and fill out an application at:
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Water and Wastewater Freeze Credits

Freeze credits. In the wintertime, to keep lines from freezing back into the meters we allow freeze credits. If you wish to allow your water to run in a small thin stream, we will credit your water/wastewater billings back to your average. Maximum amount of credit allowed for freezing is for 900 cubic foot per unit. Please notify us in writing if you wish to exercise this option.
sciotopost.com

AEP is Asking to Reduce Electrical Issue Loads, Possible Brown Outs

OHIO – AEP Ohio PJM Senior Vice President of Operations Mike Bryson reported today that due to the heavy need for electric needs because of the unprecedented temperatures people are being asked to reduce electric at their homes. In a press release PJM asks consumers to continue these efforts...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Rural Ohio deserves its fair share of American Rescue Plan Act funds

I received an email this morning from Gov. Mike DeWine announcing his fifth round of wellness support grants for local law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments and emergency medical services agencies. The program awards funding for initiatives that support wellness programs addressing mental, physical and emotional health issues unique to first responders, recruitment and retention efforts to restore workforce levels, onboarding and training costs and explorer programs to engage young adults about first responder careers.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Invasive Callery pear tree illegal to sell in Ohio starting Jan. 7

After a five-year phase-out period, the Callery pear tree will no longer be sold in Ohio starting on Jan. 7. “It will be officially illegal to sell Bradford pear, Callery pear in Ohio,” Dan Kelly of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Plant Life told The Center Square.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

District offers holiday light recycling program

DKMM Solid Waste District is offering a program this holiday season to keep string lights out of landfills. While placing string lights in household recycling bins will have the same result as placing them in trash bins, DKMM is providing a recycling opportunity throughout the district. In Knox County, string lights can be recycled at the Knox County Service Center, Mount Vernon City Hall, the Mount Vernon library or the Knox County Health Department. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win an Audubon bird feeder made from 90% recycled plastic.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?

CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
OHIO STATE
rtands.com

PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Amended Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 22FR10-0272

Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jo Ann Warren, whose last place of residence is known as 111 East High Street , Mount Vernon, OH 43050 but whose present place of residence is unknown and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Jo Ann Warren, whose place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on November 10, 2022, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, filed its Amended Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 22FR10-0272 in the Court of Common Pleas Knox County, Ohio alleging that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jo Ann Warren and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Jo Ann Warren have or claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 1392 Apple Valley Drive, Howard, OH 43028, PPN #23-00320.000. A complete legal description may be obtained with the Knox County Auditor’s Office located at 117 East High Street, Suite 120, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
geauganews.com

LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Wandering for those with dementia is particularly dangerous in winter months

COLUMBUS – The “sundowning” confusion that increases during the winter months in individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias can also lead to a higher risk of wandering off and getting lost. During the colder winter months, wandering can be especially perilous. Alzheimer's disease can cause...
OHIO STATE
orthospinenews.com

University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase

Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy