Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
Diddy Shares 1st Look At Baby Girl In Fun Family Christmas Photos
Diddy, 53, is showing off his newborn daughter in his latest Instagram post. The rapper, who welcomed his youngest child, Love, earlier this month, posed with her and the rest of his kids, excluding his son Justin Dior, as they wore matching green and red striped pajamas and Santa hats for Christmas, in the new photo. Little Love, who was facing toward her dad while in his arms, wore her own green onesie and it had a print of Santa Clauses on it.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital: "I Thought God Was Taking Me Home"
Tamar Braxton has opened up about a major medical-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the artist posted an update on Instagram, informing her fans that she was taken to the hospital after spending time with her friends ahead of Christmas. It wasn’t just some harmless trip...
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown Celebrates Christmas Without Kody, Seems Quite Happy About It
Christmas is a time to spend time with your loved ones. And, as you can see below, this is exactly what Janelle Brown did over the weekend. “Merry Christmas 2022!” the mother of six wrote as a caption to the first photo featured here… which, of course, does NOT include Kody Brown.
