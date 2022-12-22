What was supposed to be a normal day for one of the most important figures in Apex Legends began by worrying about, of all things, Super Smash Bros. The accusations, arguments, and eventual cancellations of several events surrounding the Panda Cup and Smash World Tour made life a headache for many players around the world who were trying to decide which events to attend at the end of the year. And for TSM player manager minustempo, that meant figuring out how to get players like Tweek and Leffen to California for Mainstage 2022 on short notice.

