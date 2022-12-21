Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jo Ann Warren, whose last place of residence is known as 111 East High Street , Mount Vernon, OH 43050 but whose present place of residence is unknown and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Jo Ann Warren, whose place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on November 10, 2022, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, filed its Amended Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 22FR10-0272 in the Court of Common Pleas Knox County, Ohio alleging that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jo Ann Warren and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Jo Ann Warren have or claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 1392 Apple Valley Drive, Howard, OH 43028, PPN #23-00320.000. A complete legal description may be obtained with the Knox County Auditor’s Office located at 117 East High Street, Suite 120, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

