Mount Vernon News
HIRING: After Hour And Weekend Wrecker Operators
Howard Street Garage is looking for after hour and weekend wrecker operators. 40% commission paid. Must live in the Mount Vernon area, be able to pass drug and background check, and have a clean driving record. No CDL required. On the job training provided. stop by and fill out an application at:
Mount Vernon News
Amended Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 22FR10-0272
Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jo Ann Warren, whose last place of residence is known as 111 East High Street , Mount Vernon, OH 43050 but whose present place of residence is unknown and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Jo Ann Warren, whose place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on November 10, 2022, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, filed its Amended Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 22FR10-0272 in the Court of Common Pleas Knox County, Ohio alleging that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jo Ann Warren and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Jo Ann Warren have or claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 1392 Apple Valley Drive, Howard, OH 43028, PPN #23-00320.000. A complete legal description may be obtained with the Knox County Auditor’s Office located at 117 East High Street, Suite 120, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Water and Wastewater Freeze Credits
Freeze credits. In the wintertime, to keep lines from freezing back into the meters we allow freeze credits. If you wish to allow your water to run in a small thin stream, we will credit your water/wastewater billings back to your average. Maximum amount of credit allowed for freezing is for 900 cubic foot per unit. Please notify us in writing if you wish to exercise this option.
Mount Vernon News
Knox Area Development Foundation uses federal grant to rehab and revitalize properties
Ohio has committed $150 million in state money to rid 42 counties of deteriorated and vacant structures. In Knox County, Mount Vernon will demolish 11 buildings throughout the county with their $500,000 allotment. Some of the buildings on the demo list may be familiar to residents, including a Danville building...
Mount Vernon News
District offers holiday light recycling program
DKMM Solid Waste District is offering a program this holiday season to keep string lights out of landfills. While placing string lights in household recycling bins will have the same result as placing them in trash bins, DKMM is providing a recycling opportunity throughout the district. In Knox County, string lights can be recycled at the Knox County Service Center, Mount Vernon City Hall, the Mount Vernon library or the Knox County Health Department. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win an Audubon bird feeder made from 90% recycled plastic.
Mount Vernon News
Rural Ohio deserves its fair share of American Rescue Plan Act funds
I received an email this morning from Gov. Mike DeWine announcing his fifth round of wellness support grants for local law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments and emergency medical services agencies. The program awards funding for initiatives that support wellness programs addressing mental, physical and emotional health issues unique to first responders, recruitment and retention efforts to restore workforce levels, onboarding and training costs and explorer programs to engage young adults about first responder careers.
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Mount Vernon News
Wandering for those with dementia is particularly dangerous in winter months
COLUMBUS – The “sundowning” confusion that increases during the winter months in individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias can also lead to a higher risk of wandering off and getting lost. During the colder winter months, wandering can be especially perilous. Alzheimer's disease can cause...
Mount Vernon News
Invasive Callery pear tree illegal to sell in Ohio starting Jan. 7
After a five-year phase-out period, the Callery pear tree will no longer be sold in Ohio starting on Jan. 7. “It will be officially illegal to sell Bradford pear, Callery pear in Ohio,” Dan Kelly of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Plant Life told The Center Square.
rtands.com
PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
scriptype.com
How to Lower Your Property Tax – Fighting Overvalued County Appraisals
Many homeowners have seen their property values shoot up as the pandemic sparked a frenzied housing market. If you’re envisioning big proceeds when you sell your house, rising home prices are a cause for celebration. But you may not feel like popping the champagne when you get your property tax bill. As home prices climb, property taxes follow suit.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed weakness. All that means, The Buckeye Institute says, is that more people...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
wyso.org
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Mount Vernon News
Charles Nelson Davis
MOUNT VERNON – Charles Nelson Davis, 86, of Sebring, Florida, and Mount Vernon, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Charles retired from GE Diamond in Worthington after 30 years of service as a lab technician. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kilby K. and Melvina (Kaylor)...
sciotopost.com
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
