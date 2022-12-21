Sometimes Joe Blevis disappears into the woods for a few days carrying only a knife. Why, coming from New Jersey suburbs, he developed survival skills, he recently explained. “I grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey, with limited access to wilderness,” he said. “When I traveled as a teenager, I was drawn to wilderness areas. I wanted to be more self-sufficient, finding myself limited to what I could carry on my back.”

WARWICK, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO