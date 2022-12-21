Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO