Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
In Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma Landed a 'Foundational' Quarterback
The Sooners' newest QB is the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class and can "really spin the football," has "first class" leadership, elite toughness and "can own a room."
KFOR
Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Every committed prospect has signed for the ’23 class
Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
Norman Christmas Day Dinner org asks for money, supplies
As Oklahoma prepares for a cold holiday season, the Margarian family gears up for their free 36th annual Norman Christmas Day Dinner. The post Norman Christmas Day Dinner org asks for money, supplies appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse
This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
marlowreview.com
Wreaths Across America Honor Veterans, POW, MIA each Christmas
Bobby Cobb with the Marlow VFW Post #4888 places a live balsam fir wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Marlow Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as Randy Oldham describes each wreath and the military branch it honors and those who served or are serving. Additionally, there are 93,129 United States service men and women from all branches who last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review.
Two ejected in early morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
kswo.com
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program. Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering...
kswo.com
Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the interstate. According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:24 a.m. on I-44 at Mile Marker 55 and was due to adverse weather conditions.
Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022
While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
Juvenile killed following Lawton motorcycle wreck
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile last week.
Driver arrested for DUI after wrong-way crash on I-35
I-35 is narrowed to one lane moving southbound at Ladd Road near Goldsby due to a semi rollover accident.
