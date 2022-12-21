ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlow, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Every committed prospect has signed for the ’23 class

Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse

This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

Wreaths Across America Honor Veterans, POW, MIA each Christmas

Bobby Cobb with the Marlow VFW Post #4888 places a live balsam fir wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Marlow Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as Randy Oldham describes each wreath and the military branch it honors and those who served or are serving. Additionally, there are 93,129 United States service men and women from all branches who last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review.
MARLOW, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Two ejected in early morning accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program. Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the interstate. According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:24 a.m. on I-44 at Mile Marker 55 and was due to adverse weather conditions.
ELGIN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022

While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

