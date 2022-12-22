ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Samantha Jarpe
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdRZb_0jqnNg5C00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An arctic cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to many this holiday weekend. And with the chance for strong winds across many states, the storm could leave you without power.

So what should you do if your power goes out during the cold front?

How to prepare for a power outage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency suggests several things to do to prepare in case of a winter storm power outage:

New Mexico warns of arctic blast, dangerous cold ahead of Christmas

What to do during a winter storm power outage

FEMA gave several tips on how to stay safe during a power outage:

  • Wear layers of loose-fitting and lightweight clothes. These will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater
  • Never use a generator inside a home, basement, shed or garage, even if doors or windows are open. This is because of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning
  • Do not use a gas stovetop oven, camp stove or charcoal grill to heat your home
  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Refrigerators will keep food cold for around four hours, and a full freezer will keep the temperature for around 48 hours
  • Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment and electronics
  • Seek medical attention immediately if anyone in your family experiences the symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia
    • Symptoms of frostbite include numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin and firm or waxy skin
    • Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness

After power has returned to your home

FEMA suggests throwing out perishable food items from your refrigerator if the power has been out for over four hours and your freezer if the power has been out for over 48 hours.

Check your house for burst pipes. Additionally, if you think a pipe has frozen, thaw it out as soon as possible or call a plumber to help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

Related
KRQE News 13

Warmer weather continues ahead of an active end to the year

Warmer weather will continue for most into the middle of this week. An active pattern will return to finish out the year bringing rain and snow chances to parts of New Mexico. It was a beautiful Christmas Day across New Mexico with high temperatures hovering above average for this time of year. This warming trend will continue for most areas through the middle of this upcoming week. A weak backdoor cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to eastern New Mexico Monday, but this will be short lived.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

What exactly is wind chill? Here's what goes into that "feels like" temperature.

A historic winter storm has led to thousands of canceled flights and resulted in more than 240 million people in the U.S. under some form of winter weather advisory ahead of the holiday weekend, as a powerful Arctic front continues moving east. About 180 million people are facing wind chill warnings or advisories, the National Weather Service said on Friday, warning that high winds from the cold front will produce "dangerous wind chill readings across nearly all of the central to eastern U.S." continuing into the weekend.
IOWA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Colder Weather and Wintry Conditions Could Affect Iguanas in Florida

According to a recent report, the extremely cold weather conditions in Florida could result in falling Iguanas in the area, which are sensitive to colder weather. The Christmas week has been marked by cold weather, blizzard and ice conditions, affecting many United States travelers looking forward to enjoying the Holiday with their families and friends.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week

When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home.  Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
COLORADO STATE
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
KRQE News 13

Man charged four years after deadly crash in Northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  More than four years after Davina Archuleta was run over and killed while crossing the highway between Española and Abiquiu, the alleged driver, 37-year-old David Garcia, has been charged. Archuleta’s mother, Cecila Garcia, says she feels she is still waiting for justice. Court records Tuesday show David Garcia has been charged with […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for multiple DWI’s accepts plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Whitey, who has been arrested multiple times for DWI took a plea deal Wednesday. Whitey pleaded guilty to three separate DWI offences and admitted her identity to two prior DWI’s. A judge ordered Whitey to take part in the DWI court program. If she completes the program, she will get credit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy