There is no escape from our ultimate decline and death. The sooner we accept and embrace that reality, the freer we are to live life to the fullest now. So when I speak of reversing the aging process, I’m really referring to reversing the acceleration. If you recall the Newtonian physics from your high school physics class, acceleration is the velocity change rate. Although we may all be trying to go north on a southbound train, we can decelerate (or accelerate) aging with our lifestyle, habits, and even thoughts.

