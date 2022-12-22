Read full article on original website
Building individual health equity [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “Building individual health equity starts with a commitment to price transparency. The current system favors a broader, value-based model that does not require individual fees for services. Resources are allocated based on outcomes and are dependent on complex and expensive data acquisition. In a direct pay model, the physician is accountable only to the patient. It requires shared decision-making and informed consent from the patient, not permission from an insurer.”
Being a physician and a son at the same time [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “As we continue this journey as a family in what will likely be an even more challenging six months ahead, the last six months have provided lifelong lessons. Equipped with these learnings, a new exciting professional opportunity to build the type of care my father would be proud of, and with my flock of peeps by my side — I’ll continue to strive to be the best physician-son for my dad.”
The key to reversing the aging process
There is no escape from our ultimate decline and death. The sooner we accept and embrace that reality, the freer we are to live life to the fullest now. So when I speak of reversing the aging process, I’m really referring to reversing the acceleration. If you recall the Newtonian physics from your high school physics class, acceleration is the velocity change rate. Although we may all be trying to go north on a southbound train, we can decelerate (or accelerate) aging with our lifestyle, habits, and even thoughts.
The vampire, phlebotomy, and advocating for my care
Every five weeks, I see a different vampire from the phlebotomy and give this collective of blood-suckers consent to take my blood. The crimson-filled, turquoise-capped vacutainer is destined for analysis to see how fast my blood coagulates. If the vampires read my chart, they would see the graph showing values dating back to 2015, marking my third open-heart surgery when I got my mechanical aortic valve. My lab testing is lifelong, so once there are no more values, it means I am dead.
