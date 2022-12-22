ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
ROBARDS, KY
14news.com

Roads improving after Monday morning snow

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There were several slide offs in the Tri-State Monday morning. One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail. [Related: Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69] There was also a crash on I-64. It happened around...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fire destroys trailer in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m. Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office have announced the name of the victim that died in the crash that happened on I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road on Friday. The victim in the crash has been identified as 64-year-old Berneard Fleming...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County 911 is letting the public know of several warming centers that you can use if needed. They say the Central City Fire Department will be used for fire victims and stranded drivers. A couple of other places include:. Bremen Community Center. Drakesboro Community...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Winter Weather Advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow returns to the forecast after a sunny Christmas Day. A fast-moving clipper system will bring snow this morning under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. This afternoon, scattered snow at times with high temps in the lower 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers as low temps drop to 20-degrees.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State Food Bank meeting the unseen needs this holiday season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Christmas 2021, the people of western Kentucky were still picking up the pieces, two weeks removed from a deadly tornado. Among the many organizations that stepped up to help in that time was the Tri-State Food Bank, and they are continuing to help this holiday season.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Deputies: Drunk driver causes crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to an accident with injuries late Christmas night. It happened in the 1800 block of Orchard Rd. Deputies say the driver, 40-year-old Scott Risner, was standing outside his car, and at first, tried...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army bell ringers move inside because of cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Carla Howard has been bell ringing on and off throughout the years for the Salvation Army. “I’m a lending shoulder, a listening ear, they can talk to, vent to,” Howard said. “Ask for prayer requests and I pray for them.”. On Friday, she...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: 2 teens found with guns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars. Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after police say several people, including children, tried to stop him from driving drunk. It happened around 2 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive. Police say Joshua Winnett was supposed to go...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

1-2″ of snow for Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies for Christmas Day with highs in the lower 20s. Another fast-moving system will bring snow to the Tri-State late Sunday night through Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory for 1-2″ of snow is in effect until noon on Monday. Snow will likely move in by the Monday morning commute, so slick roads are possible. Snow should end in the afternoon as temperatures rise to near 30. Milder air will filter in for the rest of the week as winds turn to the south. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid 30s, our first time above freezing in nearly 4 days. Wednesday and Thursday will be milder with highs in the 50s Wednesday and 60s on Thursday. Rain and possible thunderstorms will move in on Friday and will linger into the weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy