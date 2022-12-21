Cold Weather Pet Tips

OPD would like to remind the public to please be mindful of your pets during the extreme cold weather. It is recommended to bring your pets inside when the temperature gets below freezing, but if you must leave them outside, please remember the following:

1. Your pet needs a shelter large enough to stand and turn around, yet small enough to retain body heat.

2. The shelter should face away from the direction of incoming wind, snow, etc.

3. Ensure that your pet has several warm blankets to lie on.

4. Make sure your pet has plenty of food and water.

5. Check the water frequently to make sure it’s not frozen.

6. Do not place salt on the ground or anywhere near your pet.

7. Check on your pet frequently to ensure that they are ok.