OPEN POSITION - Animal Control Officer
Some tasks of an Animal Control Officer include:
- Receiving complains and calls for assistance regarding animals.
- Investigating animal bite/scratch cases.
- Assisting in the humane care and maintenance of animals in the shelter.
- Impounding animals as prescribed by city ordinances.
- Enforcing all Federal, State, and local laws pertaining to animals.
If you want to apply, you can scan the QR code or click this link: https://odessatx.applicantpro.com/jobs/2464547.html
You can view other jobs with the City of Odessa on this webpage: https://odessatx.applicantpro.com/jobs/
Comments / 0