OPEN POSITION - Animal Control Officer

Some tasks of an Animal Control Officer include:

- Receiving complains and calls for assistance regarding animals.

- Investigating animal bite/scratch cases.

- Assisting in the humane care and maintenance of animals in the shelter.

- Impounding animals as prescribed by city ordinances.

- Enforcing all Federal, State, and local laws pertaining to animals.

If you want to apply, you can scan the QR code or click this link: https://odessatx.applicantpro.com/jobs/2464547.html

You can view other jobs with the City of Odessa on this webpage: https://odessatx.applicantpro.com/jobs/