Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital
Carlson (face) was taken to the hospital after Friday's game against Winnipeg for "precautionary reasons," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face and immediately left the game Friday. Fortunately, it sounds like the veteran defenseman only needed further evaluation as a precaution. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Close to practicing
Palat (groin) has been skating and is close to returning to practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Palat has been out since Oct. 24 and underwent surgery Nov. 8. Palat had three goals in six games before the injury. This is his first season with the Devils after a 10-year career with the Lightning. He should return to a top-six role upon his return.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lower-body injury
Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault will miss Friday's tilt against St. Louis as Brayden Pachal and Pavel Dorofeyev have been recalled from AHL Henderson. Marchessault has 14 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Racking up points
Zibanejad collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. This was just another day at the office for Zibanejad. The showstopping pivot has amassed 15 goals, 23 assists and 18 power-play points through 35 games, and the Swede continues to be a major asset when it comes to puck possession. In fact, Zibanejad's 59.0 Corsi For percentage is a career-best mark in a 12-year career split between the Senators and Rangers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ten tackles against former team
Williams had 10 tackles (six solo) -- including one tackle for loss -- in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Williams posted his second double-digit tackle total of the season. He needs 24 tackles over the Jets' last two games to tie last season's career high of 110, so the former third-round draft pick of the Jaguars appears likely to fall just shy of that total.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
Suns lose guard Booker in first quarter due to groin injury
Phoenix Suns veteran guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, after missing the past three games because of groin soreness.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Lions' Garrett Griffin: Gets call to active roster
The Lions elevated Griffin to the active roster Friday for Saturday's game against the Panthers. Griffin has yet to play this season, but he'll have a chance to see the field in Week 16 after getting called up to the active roster. Last year, he made 13 appearances for the Saints and caught all four of his targets for 39 yards, but given the Lions' fully healthy tight end corps, it's likely Griffin operates primarily on special teams against Carolina.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Outrighted to Triple-A
Gilbert cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The left-hander posted a 5.24 ERA in 34.1 innings in 2022 before an elbow injury ended his season.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Paces Suns in blowout loss
Ayton amassed 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies. Ayton played only 21 minutes Friday as he picked up four fouls and was on the wrong end of a blowout. However, he still managed to lead the Suns in scoring on a night when Devin Booker (groin) missed his third straight game. Ayton also finished in a tie for the team lead with a modest five boards.
Comments / 0