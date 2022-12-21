The Lions elevated Griffin to the active roster Friday for Saturday's game against the Panthers. Griffin has yet to play this season, but he'll have a chance to see the field in Week 16 after getting called up to the active roster. Last year, he made 13 appearances for the Saints and caught all four of his targets for 39 yards, but given the Lions' fully healthy tight end corps, it's likely Griffin operates primarily on special teams against Carolina.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO