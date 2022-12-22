ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Predicting the NHL Awards and the Stanley Cup at the Christmas break

With the NHL at the unofficial halfway point of the season, we made some predictions for who’s going to win the major awards and who’s going to win the Stanley Cup. Let us know in the comments who you think will win!. Who will win the Art Ross...
Yardbarker

Pastrnak Gives Hilarious Reason Behind Elevated Scoring Output

NEWARK, NJ – When you give Boston Bruins game-breaker David Pastrnak a serious question, the odds are often-times very good that you’re going to end up receiving a fun answer that you might not have expected in return. Such was the case on Friday night in New Jersey...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected

The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ

