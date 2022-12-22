Read full article on original website
969wsig.com
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires damage area homes
Area firefighters were kept busy Christmas eve and Christmas day with a number of structure fires. A north high street home in Harrisonburg received approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Christmas eve. No one of injuried. The cause of the fire is believed to electrical. A Churchville area...
wsvaonline.com
Hit-and-run and Assault in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are asking for help with locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. VSP says the victim was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a gold or light brown Dodge pickup truck stopped in front of the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The male driver of the pickup reportedly got out of the truck, approached the Highlander and after opening the driver’s side door, began punching the victim. State police say the driver then intentionally backed into the Highlander and sped away southbound on Route 340.
