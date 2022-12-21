Read full article on original website
Related
yournewsnm.com
YEAR-END GRANT FUNDINGS APPROVED FOR CURRY AND ROOSEVELT COUNTIES
As 2022 comes to an end neighboring counties, Curry and Roosevelt; have both received significant grand funding that will impact the infrastructure of each in the coming new year. Curry County has been awarded $6,500,000 from New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, Local Government Division, to put towards the...
Curry County receives $6 million with “Quality of life” grant
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Curry County announced that they have been awarded a $6,500,000 Regional Recreation Centers “Quality of Life” grant from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. According to a Curry County press release, the grant aims to help the County’s plan to demolish the existing 60-year-old livestock barns […]
1 arrested in relation to recent homicide in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to the recent homicide of 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez. According to a news release from the office, officials arrested Cesar Rascon-Chacon in relation to the recent homicide. Rascon-Chacon was charged with “Murder,” “Felon in Possession of a […]
Parkview Elementary in Clovis placed on ‘lockdown’
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools reported that Parkview Elementary School in Clovis was placed on lockdown on Wednesday. Officials detailed that at around 11:45 a.m., the school was placed in lockdown as recommended by the police due to “law enforcement activity” in the area near the school. The lockdown, according […]
KFDA
Eastern New Mexico University head football coach resigns
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico University says Tye Hiatt is resigning as the football program’s coach. The school says Jamison Bisch will serve as the program’s interim head coach until a final decision is made on the next head coach. A nationwide search has now begun to fill the spot.
Comments / 0