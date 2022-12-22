Read full article on original website
Brand New 2023 Corvette Z06’s Engine Dies After Just 52 Miles
Part of what makes the C8 Corvette Z06 so special is its engine. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 makes an impressive 670 hp (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it seems there could already be issues with the unique powerplant. A...
Watch The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Go Drifting In The Snow
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is inching closer to production and has been showcased drifting through the snow in a special holiday celebration, albeit not on one of GM’s channels, but through a Corvette Forum member named “Corvette_Nut” who uploaded a short clip of the car on YouTube.
Own A Piece Of Corvette History With This 2006 Z06 Prototype
The Chevrolet Corvette has a special place in the heart of many collectors and they should pay attention as a 2006 Z06 prototype is going up for auction. Set to go under the hammer next month, the car is reportedly the first second-generation Z06 built at Bowling Green assembly and has a serial number rather than a VIN.
VÄTH’s Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Is Not To Be Messed With
Not satisfied with the stock Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, German tuning company VÄTH has unveiled a tuned variant that benefits from a series of upgrades that improve its performance and its looks. Given that the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder of the standard CLA 45 S AMG delivers a cool 421...
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Blacked Out VW ID. Buzz Looks The Part With Off-Road Wheels
The VW ID. Buzz is admittedly a stylish minivan but what if someone wanted to make it a tiny bit more adventurous? A tuner from Graubünden., Switzerland took the first step by adding off-road wheels to the EV and photographing it in the perfect scenery. The all-black VW ID....
Former Tesla Exec Is Launching An 800 HP Electric Boat
This is the R30, an electric boat conceived by Blue Innovations Group (BIG), a company founded by Tesla’s former head of global manufacturing John Vo. BIG is developing the R30 around a lightweight and strong aluminum hull and a battery pack that will be housed in the boat’s frame. Current plans call for it to use lithium-iron phosphate battery cells and for the pack itself to have 221 kWh of capacity. The battery will be liquid-cooled and power a pair of electric motors that combine to deliver 800 hp.
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
McLaren Artura Driven, 2022 Hyundai N Festival, And Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swap: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Buick will be an all-electric brand by 2030, which means that dealers are faced with the option of investing in new tech and training or being left out in the cold. In Buick’s case, its Electra EV lineup will require dealers to have specific tooling in addition to new procedures. The total investment needed for dealers will be in the region of $300k–$400k. While Ford requires similar investment for EVs, the Blue Oval will continue to build ICE cars, whereas if Buick dealers don’t make the switch, they’ll be out of business by default.
Subaru’s Tokyo Lineup Includes Impreza With STI Parts And Tuned Levorg STI Sport
Subaru announced a number of debuts for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, with the highlights being a prototype of the new Impreza fitted with STI Parts, a tuned Levorg STI Sport # set to be offered in limited production, and the Crosstrek Boost Gear concept. Starting with the sporty-looking Subaru...
These Green McLaren 720Ss Need A Loving Hand
The McLaren 720S shook up the supercar industry when it launched, offering hypercar levels of performance in a much more ‘affordable’ and accessible package. Unfortunately, the lives of these two green 720Ss have been cut short. These two McLarens are up for auction through Copart, one of which...
Dealer Asks $375,000 For 25-Mile ‘Used’ C8 Corvette Z06
A used-car dealer in Volo, IL has a very lightly used Chevrolet Corvette Z06 available right now. Of course, to pick it up you’ll need to be willing to fork over $375,000. That’s right, this ‘used’ C8 Corvette Z06 costs more than a Ferrari 296 GTB.
Get Up Close To The 2024 Hyundai Kona In South Korea
The second-generation Hyundai Kona was unveiled just a few days ago and already, a prototype has been spotted up close in South Korea. While Hyundai models of yesteryear could be regarded as boring and uninspired in their designs, current-day Hyundais are the exact opposite. From vehicles like the Palisade to the Elantra and the Tucson, the automaker’s designers are not afraid to make a statement. They have done just that with the 2024 Kona.
Watch Stellantis Design Boss Ralph Gilles Hoon His 1,000-HP Dodge Charger
Legendary designer Ralph Gilles recently joined Rob Dahm for a new episode of Top Gear’s American Tuned. In it, the pair peruse Gilles’ car collection before taking out one of the designer’s favorite rides: a very custom 1968 Dodge Charger with a 1,000 hp (745 kW) Hellephant V8 under the hood.
Watch A 102k-Mile Ferrari 812 Superfast Shoot Down The Autobahn At 218 MPH
There’s a common belief that supercars are garage queens, barely seeing more than a few thousand miles a year. While that may be true for some of them, it’s not the case for all, and an example of that is this Ferrari 812 Superfast being reviewed by AutoTopNL, which has a whopping 165,080 km (102,576 miles) on it.
Isotta Fraschini Is Readying A Hybrid Hypercar For Le Mans
Italian car manufacturer Isotta Fraschini is set for an extraordinary return and aims to compete in the 2023 Le Mans Hypercar class. Isotta Fraschini was founded in Milan in 1900 and effectively died off in the 1940s. An attempt was made to revive it in the 1990s but it failed. Now, it is being relaunched once again and has previewed its upcoming LMH competitor that will complete against cars from Toyota, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, Peugeot, and Ferrari, as well as those from the LMDh class such as Lamborghini, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Porsche, and Alpine.
A Robot May Have Damaged And Cut Your 2022 Acura TLX’s Tires
Acura issued a recall for 19 units of the TLX due to a potential tire defect issue after being informed by supplier Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (BATO). The recall has to do with potential cuts/tears caused by a robotic arm during the unstacking process, although no such cases have been reported yet.
Lancia Sculpture Rendered Into A Stratos-Style Sportscar
This story includes renderings created by designer Aurelio Argentieri that are neither related to nor endorsed by Lancia. Last month, Lancia unveiled its new logo and design identity through the PU+RA Zero sculpture. Some fans of the Italian brand were disappointed the presentation didn’t include an actual vehicle, but independent designer Aurelio Argentieri is here to correct this. He transformed Lancia’s sculpture into a digital concept, adding a set of golden wheels and a racing livery reminiscent of the iconic Stratos.
Coolant Leak Could Leave Hyundai Kona EV Drivers Stranded
Hyundai has announced that it’s recalling more than 800 of its 2021 year-model Kona Electric vehicles. According to the filing, an internal leak in the Electric Power Control Unit (EPCU) could result in a loss of power or even a stall. Thankfully, Hyundai isn’t aware of any injuries due to the malfunction despite multiple field reports of the power loss.
Please Let The R36 Nissan GT-R Look Something Like This
This article contains renderings about an R36 GT-R by Hycade that are neither related to nor endorsed by Nissan. The R36-generation Nissan GT-R is a car that we’re all waiting for but it doesn’t appear as though it will launch anytime soon. That hasn’t stopped talented designer Hycade from imagining what it could look like.
