Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Buick will be an all-electric brand by 2030, which means that dealers are faced with the option of investing in new tech and training or being left out in the cold. In Buick’s case, its Electra EV lineup will require dealers to have specific tooling in addition to new procedures. The total investment needed for dealers will be in the region of $300k–$400k. While Ford requires similar investment for EVs, the Blue Oval will continue to build ICE cars, whereas if Buick dealers don’t make the switch, they’ll be out of business by default.

9 HOURS AGO