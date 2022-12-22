ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Gator Country

Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line

Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hawthorne tops final football power poll

The 2022 high school football season has come to a close in the state of Florida and nine state champions were crowned in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. The only team to take home a state title in the Prep Zone Power Poll area is the Hawthorne Hornets. The 1R state champion was also the only unbeaten team remaining in the rankings.
HAWTHORNE, FL
bestattractions.org

Perfect places to visit in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida, has a wide variety of attractions for visitors. There is plenty to do, from world-class beaches to nature preserves. In addition, you can take a trip to Amelia Island and experience some of the best beaches in the area. The city also features lively nightlife, making it a popular destination.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

1 of 4 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a merry Christmas Eve for four Fantasy 5 players, who each had the winning numbers 3-15-18-29-31. One of the winning tickets was sold in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The lucky local ticket was sold at a Publix on 10500 San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best gym or place for CrossFit: Brandon Fitness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!. For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville. The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Four New Judges in Northeast Florida

Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeal. These appointments are to fill the four vacancies, created by the enactment of HB 7027, that take effect on January 1, 2023. Adrian Soud, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Fifth District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
realtybiznews.com

Four Top Agents in Jacksonville for the Tough Times Ahead

The sizzling hot Northeast Florida housing we witnessed last year is a thing of the past. You all know the story. The economic slowdown, the recession that never should have been, and interest rates hiked to try and balance the teetering economy. Buying or selling in the coming months will become a pain without the best professionals out there on your side. Our ongoing assessments of the best real estate marketers in the United States seem timely, for sure. Here's a look at four of the best brokers in the Jacksonville area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

