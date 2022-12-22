Read full article on original website
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Visiting the Castillo de San Marcos at midnight sounds scary AFEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Florida Earns PWO Commitment from IMG Academy QB Parker Leise
Gators pluck IMG Academy quarterback prospect Parker Leise off the market as a preferred walk-on.
Gator Country
Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line
Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hawthorne tops final football power poll
The 2022 high school football season has come to a close in the state of Florida and nine state champions were crowned in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. The only team to take home a state title in the Prep Zone Power Poll area is the Hawthorne Hornets. The 1R state champion was also the only unbeaten team remaining in the rankings.
bestattractions.org
Perfect places to visit in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida, has a wide variety of attractions for visitors. There is plenty to do, from world-class beaches to nature preserves. In addition, you can take a trip to Amelia Island and experience some of the best beaches in the area. The city also features lively nightlife, making it a popular destination.
1 of 4 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a merry Christmas Eve for four Fantasy 5 players, who each had the winning numbers 3-15-18-29-31. One of the winning tickets was sold in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The lucky local ticket was sold at a Publix on 10500 San...
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
Florida man becomes a millionaire after spelling 8 simple words with scratch-off game
A Florida man became a millionaire after spelling eight simple words with a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best gym or place for CrossFit: Brandon Fitness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!. For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville. The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeper
Jacksonville zoo employee recovering from a bear attack. Expert says handling wild animals comes with risksPhoto byInternewscast Media. JACKSONVILLE, Fla, A bear that had spent almost his entire life at a Florida zoo managed to escape his enclosure, attacked a female zookeeper, and then was fatally shot by staff members who had taken care of him.
Ask Anthony: Former driving school employees say lack of pay is leading to scheduling issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have new information after several parents emailed "Ask Anthony" about All Florida Safety Institute. The statewide driving school has locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. The parents said they paid hundreds of dollars in order for their children to get driving...
Ron DeSantis Names Four New Judges in Northeast Florida
Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeal. These appointments are to fill the four vacancies, created by the enactment of HB 7027, that take effect on January 1, 2023. Adrian Soud, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Fifth District Court...
Restaurants open for Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are some restaurants families can go to celebrate Christmas day. For more restaurants you can visit this website. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Great Escapes: Our guide to Jacksonville, FL
Here's what you need to know for your vacation to the 904.
First Coast News
'Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' opens in Jacksonville on Jan. 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report from our sister station) Get your sugar tooth ready! A 'sweet' new tenant in The Markets at Town Center has announced an opening date. The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to...
JSO: Woman found dead at Gate Station on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead at a Gate Station Sunday night on Busch Drive. According to detectives, a bystander found the unresponsive woman and called police. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said that the woman...
Jacksonville’s neighborhoods suffering worst from rising rent costs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to recent data from Zumper, an apartment search app, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, has risen 9% since last year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax reached out Zillow to see which of Jacksonville’s neighborhoods are...
'It’s one big happy family': Christmas celebrations underway at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of military members will spend this Christmas away from home, and at Naval Station Mayport, a team of culinary specialists woke up early Christmas morning to make sure those living on base had a hot Christmas meal this holiday. “It’s one big happy family here...
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
realtybiznews.com
Four Top Agents in Jacksonville for the Tough Times Ahead
The sizzling hot Northeast Florida housing we witnessed last year is a thing of the past. You all know the story. The economic slowdown, the recession that never should have been, and interest rates hiked to try and balance the teetering economy. Buying or selling in the coming months will become a pain without the best professionals out there on your side. Our ongoing assessments of the best real estate marketers in the United States seem timely, for sure. Here's a look at four of the best brokers in the Jacksonville area.
Northeast Florida Animal Rescue in Desperate Need of Fosters as Freezing Temps Threaten Local Pups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal rescue needs your help as freezing temperatures threaten the lives of stray and shelter dogs. Florida Urgent Rescue is in desperate need of people to foster the pups. “Get your dogs inside”: That’s Mike Merrill with Florida Urgent Rescue’s message to pet owners...
