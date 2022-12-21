Does fragmented cancer care affect survival? Analysis of gastric cancer patients using national insurance claim data

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Early outcomes of preterm neonates with respiratory distress syndrome admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital, a prospective study
BMC Pediatrics volume 22, Article number: 731 (2022) Cite this article. Respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) is one of the commonest complication preterm neonates suffer and accounts for a significant morbidity and mortality in low and middle income countries (LMICs). Addressing RDS is therefore crucial in reducing the under 5 mortality in LMICs. This study aimed at describing early outcomes (death/survival) of preterm neonates with RDS and identify factors associated with the outcomes among neonates admitted at Muhimbili national hospital, Tanzania.
BioMed Central
The effect of physician training and patient education on the discussion of care decisions at the internal medicine outpatient clinic
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1569 (2022) Cite this article. Care decision discussions are intended to align treatment with the patient’s wishes, goals and values. To overcome the numerous barriers to such discussions, physicians as well as patients need tailored support. We evaluate the effect of a physicians’ training and a conversation aid for patients about care decisions on patient and physician outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
BioMed Central
A comparative study of positive and negative electronic word-of-mouth on the SERVQUAL scale during the COVID-19 epidemic - taking a regional teaching hospital in Taiwan as an example
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1568 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, studies have shown that electronic WOM (eWOM) directly reflects consumers’ post-purchase psychological perception and directly affects repurchase behavior. This information is valued by institutions in various fields. Within the scope of the evaluation of service characteristics, medical service is the least visible and most difficult service attribute to evaluate. Service organizations must have high trust attributes. Therefore, an eWOM review significantly influences people’s decision-making process when choosing a healthcare provider. The purpose of this research is to combine eWOM reviews with the SERVQUAL scale in a comparative study of positive and negative eWOM reviews of a regional teaching hospital in Taiwan.
Science Focus
Ground-breaking test can catch signs of 14 early-stage cancers
The test measures changes in metabolic sugars found in the blood and urine. Catching cancer in its early stages is one of the most effective methods doctors have of improving patients’ survival rates. However, this can be difficult as many of the screening tests in current use are type-specific. This means that patients need to take separate tests to check for each type of cancer they are at risk of.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
BioMed Central
Insulin resistance mediates obesity-related risk of cardiovascular disease: a prospective cohort study
Cardiovascular Diabetology volume 21, Article number: 289 (2022) Cite this article. The mechanisms linking obesity to cardiovascular disease (CVD) are still not clearly defined. Individuals who are overweight or obese often develop insulin resistance, mediation of the association between obesity and CVD through the insulin resistance seems plausible and has not been investigated. This study aimed to evaluate whether and to what extend the effect of general and central obesity on cardiovascular disease (CVD) is mediated by insulin resistance.
Alternative medicine for cancer — it is very dangerous
As I have mentioned before, I occasionally answer questions on Quora regarding alternative medicine treatments for cancer. Of course, there are few, if any, alternative "medicines" that have been shown to treat cancer effectively in large, randomized, double-blind clinical trials. If they actually worked, we'd just call it medicine.
BioMed Central
Transdisciplinary allied health assessment for patients with stroke: a pre-/post- mixed methods study protocol
Aleysha K. Martin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2794-850X1, Theresa L. Green2, Alexandra L. McCarthy3,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1578 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Transdisciplinary approaches can streamline processes and build workforce capacity by blurring traditional responsibilities and integrating aspects of care. Emerging evidence shows transdisciplinary...
BioMed Central
Sleep quality and influencing factors and correlation with T-lymphocyte subpopulation counts in patients with pulmonary tuberculosis: a cross-sectional study
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 956 (2022) Cite this article. Patients diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) have poor sleep quality due to multiple factors. We aimed to assess the sleep status and related factors of TB patients in Shenzhen, China. Methods. A questionnaire survey was conducted on 461...
BioMed Central
Malnutrition screening and treatment in pediatric oncology: a scoping review
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 150 (2022) Cite this article. Malnutrition and cachexia during pediatric cancer treatment worsen toxicity and quality-of-life. Clinical practice varies with lack of standard malnutrition definition and nutrition interventions. This scoping review highlights available malnutrition screening and intervention data in childhood cancer and the need for standardizing assessment and treatment.
BioMed Central
Canadian dental hygienists’ experiences and perceptions of regulatory guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic: a qualitative descriptive analysis
In Spring of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian provincial dental hygiene regulatory bodies implemented new practice guidelines. Reports of stress, anxiety and conflict experienced by dental hygienists have been linked to miscommunication between oral health regulators at this time. Limited data exists on the perceptions and experiences of dental hygienists navigating new guidelines for dental hygiene care during the pandemic. Therefore, the objective of our study was to explore via descriptive thematic analysis how dental hygienists experienced and perceived: i) dental hygiene practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ii) their regulatory body’s COVID-19 guidelines.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies novel epigenetic changes in pediatric brain cancer
Investigators have identified previously unknown sets of epigenetic changes in pediatric brain tumors, which could serve as novel therapeutic targets and provide alternative treatment options for patients, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Nature Communications. Xiao-Nan Li, MD, Ph.D., the Rachelle and Mark Gordon Professor of Cancer Research...
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed
targetedonc.com
Circulating Tumor Cell Count Guide Frontline Treatment in Patients With mBC
Longer follow-up in the phase 3 STIC CTC trial substantiates that the CTC-based choice is safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to investigators. Based on results from the phase 3 STIC CTC trial (NCT01710605), the use of circulating tumor cell (CTC) count as a guide to first-line treatment, either with chemotherapy or endocrine therapy, led to better overall survival (OS) compared with physician’s choice of treatment without CTC count for patients with metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.1.
BioMed Central
Family support in the management of diabetes patients’ perspectives from Limpopo province in South Africa
Family support is linked with improved diabetes outcomes, whereas lack thereof is associated with complications. Living together with people in the same household doesn’t guarantee support in diabetes management. Hence it is critical to comprehend patient’s lived experiences regarding family support. To explore family support in diabetes management.
BioMed Central
The impact of dental care programs on healthcare system and societal outcomes: a scoping review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1574 (2022) Cite this article. Dental diseases have detrimental effects on healthcare systems and societies at large. Providing access to dental care can arguably improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare utilization costs, and improve several societal outcomes. Objectives. Our objective was to review...
technologynetworks.com
Promising Results for Anti-KRAS Drug in Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Study
A small molecule inhibitor that attacks the difficult to target, cancer-causing gene mutation KRAS, found in nearly 30 percent of all human tumors, successfully shrunk tumors or stopped cancer growth in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer, researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center showed, suggesting the drug is a strong candidate for clinical trials. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
BioMed Central
Assessment of maternal services in China based on WHO’s comprehensive evaluation model
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1571 (2022) Cite this article. To understand the trend of equalization in maternal services and to guide policy-makers regarding resource allocation and public health policy in China. Methods. Twelve indicators, including maternal services needs, utilization, and resource allocation, were collected from China...
BioMed Central
Profile and determinants of delayed care-seeking and diagnosis among patients with imported malaria: a retrospective study in China, 2014–2021
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 125 (2022) Cite this article. In areas where malaria has been eliminated, delayed care-seeking and diagnosis of imported malaria are constant threats. This study aimed to describe the profile and determinants of delayed care-seeking and diagnosis among patients with imported malaria in China.
