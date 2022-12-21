An international survey of the structure and process of care for traumatic spinal cord injury in acute and rehabilitation facilities: lessons learned from a pilot study

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Transdisciplinary allied health assessment for patients with stroke: a pre-/post- mixed methods study protocol
Aleysha K. Martin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2794-850X1, Theresa L. Green2, Alexandra L. McCarthy3,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1578 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Transdisciplinary approaches can streamline processes and build workforce capacity by blurring traditional responsibilities and integrating aspects of care. Emerging evidence shows transdisciplinary...
BioMed Central
The effect of physician training and patient education on the discussion of care decisions at the internal medicine outpatient clinic
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1569 (2022) Cite this article. Care decision discussions are intended to align treatment with the patient’s wishes, goals and values. To overcome the numerous barriers to such discussions, physicians as well as patients need tailored support. We evaluate the effect of a physicians’ training and a conversation aid for patients about care decisions on patient and physician outcomes.
AMA
3-year study of NPs in the ED: Worse outcomes, higher costs
Nurse practitioners (NPs) delivering emergency care without physician supervision or collaboration in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) increase lengths of stay by 11% and raise 30-day preventable hospitalizations by 20% compared with emergency physicians, says a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. AMA Recovery Plan for...
BioMed Central
Sleep quality and influencing factors and correlation with T-lymphocyte subpopulation counts in patients with pulmonary tuberculosis: a cross-sectional study
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 956 (2022) Cite this article. Patients diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) have poor sleep quality due to multiple factors. We aimed to assess the sleep status and related factors of TB patients in Shenzhen, China. Methods. A questionnaire survey was conducted on 461...
BioMed Central
The impact of dental care programs on healthcare system and societal outcomes: a scoping review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1574 (2022) Cite this article. Dental diseases have detrimental effects on healthcare systems and societies at large. Providing access to dental care can arguably improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare utilization costs, and improve several societal outcomes. Objectives. Our objective was to review...
BioMed Central
Early outcomes of preterm neonates with respiratory distress syndrome admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital, a prospective study
BMC Pediatrics volume 22, Article number: 731 (2022) Cite this article. Respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) is one of the commonest complication preterm neonates suffer and accounts for a significant morbidity and mortality in low and middle income countries (LMICs). Addressing RDS is therefore crucial in reducing the under 5 mortality in LMICs. This study aimed at describing early outcomes (death/survival) of preterm neonates with RDS and identify factors associated with the outcomes among neonates admitted at Muhimbili national hospital, Tanzania.
BioMed Central
Influence of the implementation of strengths-based nursing and healthcare on early childhood nurses’ competencies: a mixed-method study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1572 (2022) Cite this article. The scope of practice for nurses caring for families has evolved to meet the challenges presented by societal changes and increasing needs. In 2015, early childhood nurses from a Swiss region decided to implement a new model of care to guide their practice. The aim of this study was to explore the changes to early childhood nurses’ practices following the implementation of the strengths-based nursing and healthcare (SBNH) approach to care.
BioMed Central
Canadian dental hygienists’ experiences and perceptions of regulatory guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic: a qualitative descriptive analysis
In Spring of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian provincial dental hygiene regulatory bodies implemented new practice guidelines. Reports of stress, anxiety and conflict experienced by dental hygienists have been linked to miscommunication between oral health regulators at this time. Limited data exists on the perceptions and experiences of dental hygienists navigating new guidelines for dental hygiene care during the pandemic. Therefore, the objective of our study was to explore via descriptive thematic analysis how dental hygienists experienced and perceived: i) dental hygiene practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ii) their regulatory body’s COVID-19 guidelines.
MedicalXpress
Care home nurses still need support to recover from COVID trauma, research shows
Those on the front line of the COVID pandemic need mental health support to help them recover from—or manage—the stress and trauma they faced, according to University of East Anglia research. A new report published today investigates the impact of the pandemic on nurses working in care homes....
BioMed Central
Family support in the management of diabetes patients’ perspectives from Limpopo province in South Africa
Family support is linked with improved diabetes outcomes, whereas lack thereof is associated with complications. Living together with people in the same household doesn’t guarantee support in diabetes management. Hence it is critical to comprehend patient’s lived experiences regarding family support. To explore family support in diabetes management.
BioMed Central
A comparative study of positive and negative electronic word-of-mouth on the SERVQUAL scale during the COVID-19 epidemic - taking a regional teaching hospital in Taiwan as an example
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1568 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, studies have shown that electronic WOM (eWOM) directly reflects consumers’ post-purchase psychological perception and directly affects repurchase behavior. This information is valued by institutions in various fields. Within the scope of the evaluation of service characteristics, medical service is the least visible and most difficult service attribute to evaluate. Service organizations must have high trust attributes. Therefore, an eWOM review significantly influences people’s decision-making process when choosing a healthcare provider. The purpose of this research is to combine eWOM reviews with the SERVQUAL scale in a comparative study of positive and negative eWOM reviews of a regional teaching hospital in Taiwan.
BioMed Central
Malnutrition screening and treatment in pediatric oncology: a scoping review
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 150 (2022) Cite this article. Malnutrition and cachexia during pediatric cancer treatment worsen toxicity and quality-of-life. Clinical practice varies with lack of standard malnutrition definition and nutrition interventions. This scoping review highlights available malnutrition screening and intervention data in childhood cancer and the need for standardizing assessment and treatment.
BioMed Central
Behavioral responses for facemask use messages to prevent COVID-19 among residents of Bahir Dar City, Ethiopia: an application of extended parallel process model
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2409 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic causes major morbidity and mortality in the world. Timely behavioral response assessment of the community is important to shape the next effective interventions and risk communication strategies to adopt preventive behavior. Hence, this study aimed to assess behavioral responses for facemask-use messages to prevent COVID-19 and its predictors among residents of Bahir Dar City, Ethiopia, 2021 by using the Extended Parallel Process Model.
hcplive.com
Adults in US with Vision Impairment Reported Lower Access to Health Care Services
Adults with vision impairment had a lower prevalence of having health insurance coverage and a usual health care provider, and a higher prevalence of having an unmet health care due to cost. A new analysis of the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey indicated adults with vision impairment reported...
BioMed Central
Correction: The development of the concept of return-on-investment from large-scale quality improvement programmes in healthcare: an integrative systematic literature review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1567 (2022) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 07 December 2022. Correction: BMC Health Serv Res 22, 1492 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-022-08832-3 Following publication of the original article [1], the authors reported an error in the ‘Funding’ section. The...
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
BioMed Central
Evaluation of pharmacist’s practices regarding the antimicrobials dispensing: a simulated patient study
Elindayane Vieira de Souza1, Lara Joana Santos Caxico Vieira1, Sylmara Nayara Pereira dos Santos1,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1576 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The indiscriminate use of antimicrobials is considered a major contributing factor to the increase in antimicrobial resistance. Community pharmacies...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Paid caregiver support, long-term care financing needed in federal response to caregiver well-being: Carter Institute
Fundamental structural and system reforms, including financing, are needed to comprehensively address caregiver health and well-being, according to a national nonprofit promoting the resilience of family caregivers. In a Nov. 30 letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers provided recommendations...
They tried to make me go to rehab, but the NHS said no, no, no: Amputees and stroke survivors are being 'imprisoned at home' due to lack of physiotherapy services, report warns
Patients are being left with increasing levels of disability and depression because of a lack of NHS rehabilitation services, physiotherapists have warned. Amputees are among those left waiting months for care, with some people treated in cupboards and corridors due to a shortage of proper rooms, it is claimed. Meanwhile,...
MedicalXpress
Tailored activity program shows promise for Black people with dementia and their family caregivers
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation and aggression are hallmarks of dementia that occur across disease stages and types, and can negatively impact both the person living with dementia and their caregivers. With most of the 6.2 million Americans living with dementia being cared for by a family member at home, nonpharmacological approaches (management without medications) are the preferred first course of action to slow disease progession, decrease health care utilization, increase quality of life and ease caregiver distress.
