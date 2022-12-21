A doctor-nurse-patient mobile health management system effectively controls blood glucose in chinese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a prospective study

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Insulin resistance mediates obesity-related risk of cardiovascular disease: a prospective cohort study
Cardiovascular Diabetology volume 21, Article number: 289 (2022) Cite this article. The mechanisms linking obesity to cardiovascular disease (CVD) are still not clearly defined. Individuals who are overweight or obese often develop insulin resistance, mediation of the association between obesity and CVD through the insulin resistance seems plausible and has not been investigated. This study aimed to evaluate whether and to what extend the effect of general and central obesity on cardiovascular disease (CVD) is mediated by insulin resistance.
BioMed Central
Family support in the management of diabetes patients’ perspectives from Limpopo province in South Africa
Family support is linked with improved diabetes outcomes, whereas lack thereof is associated with complications. Living together with people in the same household doesn’t guarantee support in diabetes management. Hence it is critical to comprehend patient’s lived experiences regarding family support. To explore family support in diabetes management.
BioMed Central
Transdisciplinary allied health assessment for patients with stroke: a pre-/post- mixed methods study protocol
Aleysha K. Martin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2794-850X1, Theresa L. Green2, Alexandra L. McCarthy3,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1578 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Transdisciplinary approaches can streamline processes and build workforce capacity by blurring traditional responsibilities and integrating aspects of care. Emerging evidence shows transdisciplinary...
BioMed Central
Sleep quality and influencing factors and correlation with T-lymphocyte subpopulation counts in patients with pulmonary tuberculosis: a cross-sectional study
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 956 (2022) Cite this article. Patients diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) have poor sleep quality due to multiple factors. We aimed to assess the sleep status and related factors of TB patients in Shenzhen, China. Methods. A questionnaire survey was conducted on 461...
BioMed Central
Early outcomes of preterm neonates with respiratory distress syndrome admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital, a prospective study
BMC Pediatrics volume 22, Article number: 731 (2022) Cite this article. Respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) is one of the commonest complication preterm neonates suffer and accounts for a significant morbidity and mortality in low and middle income countries (LMICs). Addressing RDS is therefore crucial in reducing the under 5 mortality in LMICs. This study aimed at describing early outcomes (death/survival) of preterm neonates with RDS and identify factors associated with the outcomes among neonates admitted at Muhimbili national hospital, Tanzania.
BioMed Central
The impact of dental care programs on healthcare system and societal outcomes: a scoping review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1574 (2022) Cite this article. Dental diseases have detrimental effects on healthcare systems and societies at large. Providing access to dental care can arguably improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare utilization costs, and improve several societal outcomes. Objectives. Our objective was to review...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
BioMed Central
Canadian dental hygienists’ experiences and perceptions of regulatory guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic: a qualitative descriptive analysis
In Spring of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian provincial dental hygiene regulatory bodies implemented new practice guidelines. Reports of stress, anxiety and conflict experienced by dental hygienists have been linked to miscommunication between oral health regulators at this time. Limited data exists on the perceptions and experiences of dental hygienists navigating new guidelines for dental hygiene care during the pandemic. Therefore, the objective of our study was to explore via descriptive thematic analysis how dental hygienists experienced and perceived: i) dental hygiene practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ii) their regulatory body’s COVID-19 guidelines.
BioMed Central
Assessment of maternal services in China based on WHO’s comprehensive evaluation model
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1571 (2022) Cite this article. To understand the trend of equalization in maternal services and to guide policy-makers regarding resource allocation and public health policy in China. Methods. Twelve indicators, including maternal services needs, utilization, and resource allocation, were collected from China...
BioMed Central
Evaluation of pharmacist’s practices regarding the antimicrobials dispensing: a simulated patient study
Elindayane Vieira de Souza1, Lara Joana Santos Caxico Vieira1, Sylmara Nayara Pereira dos Santos1,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1576 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The indiscriminate use of antimicrobials is considered a major contributing factor to the increase in antimicrobial resistance. Community pharmacies...
BioMed Central
Bacteriophages of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, their diversity, and potential therapeutic uses: a review
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 957 (2022) Cite this article. Tuberculosis (TB) caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis) is a highly infectious disease and worldwide health problem. Based on the WHO TB report, 9 million active TB cases are emerging, leading to 2 million deaths each year. The recent emergence of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) strains emphasizes the necessity to improve novel therapeutic plans. Among the various developing antibacterial approaches, phage therapy is thought to be a precise hopeful resolution. Mycobacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria such as Mycobacterium spp., containing the M. tuberculosis complex. Phages and phage-derived proteins can act as promising antimicrobial agents. Also, phage cocktails can broaden the spectrum of lysis activity against bacteria. Recent researches have also shown the effective combination of antibiotics and phages to defeat the infective bacteria. There are limitations and concerns about phage therapy. For example, human immune response to phage therapy, transferring antibiotic resistance genes, emerging resistance to phages, and safety issues. So, in the present study, we introduced mycobacteriophages, their use as therapeutic agents, and their advantages and limitations as therapeutic applications.
BioMed Central
Behavioral responses for facemask use messages to prevent COVID-19 among residents of Bahir Dar City, Ethiopia: an application of extended parallel process model
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2409 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic causes major morbidity and mortality in the world. Timely behavioral response assessment of the community is important to shape the next effective interventions and risk communication strategies to adopt preventive behavior. Hence, this study aimed to assess behavioral responses for facemask-use messages to prevent COVID-19 and its predictors among residents of Bahir Dar City, Ethiopia, 2021 by using the Extended Parallel Process Model.
BioMed Central
Activation of primary hepatic stellate cells and liver fibrosis induced by targeting TGF-β1/Smad signaling in schistosomiasis in mice
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 456 (2022) Cite this article. In mice, liver fibrosis is the most serious pathologic change during Schistosoma japonicum (S. japonicum) infection. Schistosomiasis is mainly characterized by schistosome egg-induced granulomatous fibrosis. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) are mainly responsible for the net accumulation of collagens and fibrosis formation in the liver. Activated HSCs regulated by transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1)/Smad signaling have emerged as the critical regulatory pathway in hepatitis virus or carbon tetrachloride-induced liver fibrosis. However, the detailed mechanism of HSC activation in schistosome-induced liver fibrosis is poorly understood.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
BioMed Central
Profile and determinants of delayed care-seeking and diagnosis among patients with imported malaria: a retrospective study in China, 2014–2021
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 125 (2022) Cite this article. In areas where malaria has been eliminated, delayed care-seeking and diagnosis of imported malaria are constant threats. This study aimed to describe the profile and determinants of delayed care-seeking and diagnosis among patients with imported malaria in China.
BioMed Central
The effect of physician training and patient education on the discussion of care decisions at the internal medicine outpatient clinic
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1569 (2022) Cite this article. Care decision discussions are intended to align treatment with the patient’s wishes, goals and values. To overcome the numerous barriers to such discussions, physicians as well as patients need tailored support. We evaluate the effect of a physicians’ training and a conversation aid for patients about care decisions on patient and physician outcomes.
Early Viread and Infant Vaccination Prevents Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
A simplified regimen of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for pregnant women plus infant vaccination for hepatitis B virus (HBV) eliminated vertical transmission even without the use of HBV immunoglobulin, or antibody therapy, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Without any intervention, the risk of HBV transmission from...
MedicalXpress
Intervention delivered via web-based platform ups BP control
A multicomponent intervention delivered on a web-based platform can improve blood pressure (BP) control among individuals with hypertension, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in JAMA Network Open. Haoqi Zhou, Ph.D., from the Peking Union Medical College & Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing, and colleagues established...
