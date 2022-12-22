ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Those Short-Listed for Oscars

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Oscar season is rapidly approaching, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Wednesday released short-lists of contenders in 10 categories for the 95th Academy of Awards.

Actual nominations will be announced Jan. 24, but the short-lists indicate the films that have advanced in the nomination process.

Most notable in the short-lists released Wednesday were the musical powerhouses represented in the original song category, with Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd among those making the initial cut.

The Oscars will be presented March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here are the short-lists released by the Academy Wednesday:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Bad Axe"

"Children of the Mist"

"Descendant"

"Fire of Love"

"Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song"

"Hidden Letters"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"The Janes"

"Last Flight Home"

"Moonage Daydream"

"Navalny"

"Retrograde"

"The Territory"

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

"American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton"

"Anastasia"

"Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison"

"As Far as They Can Run"

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"The Flagmakers"

"Happiness Is £4 Million"

"Haulout"

"Holding Moses"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Nuisance Bear"

"Shut Up and Paint"

"Stranger at the Gate"

"38 at the Garden"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Argentina, "Argentina, 1985"

Austria, "Corsage"

Belgium, "Close"

Cambodia, "Return to Seoul"

Denmark, "Holy Spider"

France, "Saint Omer"

Germany, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

India, "Last Film Show"

Ireland, "The Quiet Girl"

Mexico, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Morocco, "The Blue Caftan"

Pakistan, "Joyland"

Poland, "EO"

South Korea, "Decision to Leave"

Sweden, "Cairo Conspiracy"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Amsterdam"

"Babylon"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Blonde"

"Crimes of the Future"

"Elvis"

"Emancipation"

"The Whale"

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Devotion"

"Don’t Worry Darling"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

"Nope"

"She Said"

"The Woman King"

"Women Talking"

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

"Time" from "Amsterdam," by Daniel Pemberton

"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from "Avatar: The Way of Water," by The Weeknd

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," by Rihanna

"This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," by David Byrne

"Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," by Alexandre Desplat

"Til You’re Home" from "A Man Called Otto," by Rita Wilson

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," by Chandrabose

"My Mind & Me" from "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," by Selena Gomez

"Good Afternoon" from "Spirited," by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman," by Diane Warren

"Stand Up" from "Till," by Jazmine Sullivan

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," by Lady Gaga

"Dust & Ash" from "The Voice of Dust and Ash," by J. Ralph

"Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Taylor Swift

"New Body Rhumba" from "White Noise," by LCD Soundsystem

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Black Slide"

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Debutante"

"The Flying Sailor"

"The Garbage Man"

"Ice Merchants"

"It’s Nice in Here"

"More than I Want to Remember"

"My Year of Dicks"

"New Moon"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

"Passenger"

"Save Ralph"

"Sierra"

"Steakhouse"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"All in Favor"

"Almost Home"

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"The Lone Wolf"

"Nakam"

"Night Ride"

"Plastic Killer"

"The Red Suitcase"

"The Right Words"

"Sideral"

"The Treatment"

"Tula"

"Warsha"

SOUND

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

"Moonage Daydream"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

VISUAL EFFECTS

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"

"Jurassic World Dominion"

"Nope"

"Thirteen Lives"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

