Valparaiso School Board adds veterinary science program to high school CTE course offerings

Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
A call for volunteers to help with 2022 Spirit Of Christmas event
State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) asked members of the public to consider volunteering their time to help make the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Gifts Giveaway and Refreshments event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CT) on December 24, 2022, a success. This free event will be held at...
U.S. DOT approves $27.5M loan for double-track project
The Build America Bureau approved a $27.5 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan for the South Shore Line double-track project. The post U.S. DOT approves $27.5M loan for double-track project appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
Blizzard-like conditions didn't keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States.
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rules
JOLIET, IL. - The staff of Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk announced on Friday that the Cajun Boil & Bar, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, has been given a seven-day suspension due to hosting live entertainment events.
WISH-TV
South Shore Line Double Track Project receives $27.5M federal loan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 26 miles of the South Shore Line that runs from Gary to Michigan City is getting $27.5 million loan for railroad rehabilitation as a part of its Double Track Project, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday. USDOT said its Build America Bureau provided the...
indianapublicradio.org
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close
Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Vote by Striking Workers Tomorrow
(La Porte, IN) - Striking workers in La Porte will vote on a new contract proposal on Friday. The nearly 200 employees are from Monosol, which operates a film production plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side. The workers, who are members of the...
abc57.com
Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana
Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
Chicago native makes US Army Reserve history
A Chicago native is making history by becoming the first female infantry officer in a historic Army Reserve unit.
blockclubchicago.org
Mayoral Candidate Knocked Off The Ballot After Petition Challenge Sustained
CHICAGO — The Chicago Electoral Board on Thursday adopted the recommendation that mayoral candidate Johnny Logalbo’s nominating petitions are not “legally valid” for the reasons detailed in the two separate cases that were filed challenging his petitions. The decision shrinks the mayoral candidate pool for the...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Party Chairman Aims to Reverse Slide
(La Porte County, IN) - Democrats in LaPorte County have a new leader who hopes to end the struggles of local party candidates in recent elections. Angie Henzman, 38, of Trail Creek was elected party chairman during a caucus of democrat precinct committeepersons countywide on December 14th. She narrowly defeated Julie Sinclair of LaPorte.
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
11-year-old in custody after potential shooting threat at Gary middle school; mother arrested
GARY, Ind. — An 11-year-old is in custody in connection with a potential shooting threat at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School in Gary. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, a social media post threatened an active shooter situation at the school at 9 a.m. Monday. The post included a photo of several assault rifles […]
fox32chicago.com
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
wdrb.com
Police arrest Indiana woman who walked away from horrific crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
