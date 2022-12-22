Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Seen as 'Gettable' by Teams Ahead of Trade Deadline
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's days with the team are reportedly numbered, as he's viewed as a viable trade target for multiple teams. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, indications point to Kuzma departing Washington in free agency next summer. Because of this, Stein noted "there's a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don't lose him for nothing."
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Marc Lasry Reportedly 'Open' to Selling Ownership Stake in Team
On the heels of the Phoenix Suns' sale to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion, Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry might be looking to cash out. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that Lasry may be "open" to selling his stake in the franchise. Lasry and Wes Edens bought the Bucks...
Bleacher Report
Stein: NBA GM Says 'Nothing Will Ever Change' with Current Tampering Penalties
NBA executives don't expect tampering to ever be a legitimate concern among teams given the relatively minor penalties for the infraction. "If second-round picks are the only punishment, nothing will ever change," a general manager told NBA writer Marc Stein in the wake of the New York Knicks being docked a 2025 second-rounder by the league for holding free-agent talks with Jalen Brunson before they were permitted this summer.
Bleacher Report
Predicting 2023 NBA All-Star Starters and Reserves
NBA All-Star voting officially opened on Dec. 20, and we've reached the one-third mark of the 2022-23 season. Those are two good reasons to start thinking about which players will travel to Salt Lake City for the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. Picking All-Stars is a balancing act....
Bleacher Report
Serge Ibaka Calls Out Kendrick Perkins for 'Spreading Misinformation' About His Age
Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka didn't think it was a laughing matter when ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins claimed he was much older than 22 when the Oklahoma City Thunder reached the 2012 NBA Finals. During First Take on Monday, Perkins discussed the Thunder's young core at the time and made...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: 76ers' Tobias Harris Discussed Internally Before Winning Streak
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris didn't have his best showing in Sunday's win over the New York Knicks, finishing with eight points in the 119-112 victory. However, SNY's Ian Begley reported after the game that Harris was viewed as a potential trade target for New York prior to the team's eight-game win streak last week, and that hasn't changed after Sunday.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Ideas for Every Christmas Day Team
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas—probably because it is Christmas—which also happens to mean it's beginning to look a lot like NBA trade season. Nearly 90 percent of the league's players are eligible to be dealt following Dec. 15. Reaching this point of the schedule doesn't automatically translate to a bunch of transactions. But it does culminate in more timely speculation. Rumors ramp up, and we, the Executive Vice Presidents of Passing Judgment from Armchair Operations, have enough information on every team to identify their biggest needs and the level of urgency behind them.
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets
LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Devin Booker Ruled Out vs. Nuggets Because of Groin Injury
Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker is out for the remainder of Sunday night's game against the Denver Nuggets because of a groin injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Booker, who missed the past three games because of groin soreness, played a little over four...
Bleacher Report
NBA Scout: Don't Pass on Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 in 2023 Draft over Injury Concern
Though fans might worry about Victor Wembanyama's injury risk because of his slender 7'2" frame, NBA scouts aren't concerned about the clear top prospect in the 2023 NBA draft. "Some people compared his physique with Chet Holmgren, but Victor's shoulders and frame are better," a scout told Michael Scotto of...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls Out Refs After Klay Thompson Taunt: 'It Was a Circus'
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors in a high-intensity primetime Christmas Day matchup on Sunday. After the game, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks expressed his frustration with how the game was officiated, saying the viral celebration by Warriors star Klay Thompson was just a glimpse of Golden State's antics on Sunday:
Bleacher Report
Christian Wood Open to Mavs Contract Extension: 'I'm Happy to Be Here...Vibe Is Good'
Christian Wood said he's open to a contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks after a strong start to his first year with the team. "I'm happy to be here," Wood told Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "That's what I'll say. The vibe is good. … I'm open to it." Wood...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
Bleacher Report
Scoot Henderson Compared to Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook and More by NBA Execs
Scoot Henderson is earning rave reviews ahead of the 2023 NBA draft. The young prospect has been compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, the Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers' John Wall by NBA executives and scouts, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Cap Situation Explained If Russell Wilson Is Cut or Traded in 2023 Offseason
The Denver Broncos aren't actually going to jettison Russell Wilson just one year after his blockbuster trade, are they?. Wilson's five-year, $242.6 million extension with the Broncos, which included $161 million guaranteed, is shaping up to be the worst contract in terms of return on investment. As much as Denver...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Ripped by NBA Twitter for Blowing Late Lead vs. Bulls
The New York Knicks were tied with or leading the Chicago Bulls for all but four-tenths of a second in the second half Friday. However, that's all the Bulls needed as DeMar DeRozan knocked down the game-winning jumper in the final second to lead his team to a 118-117 road win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Mets Concerned with Carlos Correa's Leg Injury amid $315M Contract
The New York Mets have expressed concerns with Carlos Correa's right leg injury following a physical examination, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes. Correa, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament damage in 2014, agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets after his 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through following a failed physical.
Bleacher Report
Nic Claxton's Shooting Wows NBA Twitter as Kevin Durant, Nets Beat Giannis, Bucks
Have a night, Nic Claxton. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday at the Barclays Center to improve to 21-12 on the season, and it was Claxton who impressed with a remarkable shooting performance. The fourth-year center finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Doesn't Want to Compound Previous Mistakes with More Win-Now Trades
Fans waiting for the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade that could help the team this season might be disappointed. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers front office "doesn't want to compound its previous mistakes with more win-now moves." Buha noted general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los...
Comments / 0