Missouri State

abc17news.com

Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning

TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking Christmas cold, and year’s end warmup

TODAY: Christmas morning is starting cold, but we're as warm as we've been since noon on Thursday by this afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s with a more southerly wind and abundant morning sun. Some extra clouds will find their way into mid-MO by the afternoon, and with them will come a chance at a passing snow shower Sunday night.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KYTV

SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
abc17news.com

Tracking a cold holiday weekend with possible Christmas night snow

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to near zero degrees as wind chills reach into the -20's making for dangerous overnight conditions once again. Winds are sustained from 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Tomorrow: Skies become mostly sunny as highs warm into the mid-teens. Winds remain sustained at 10-15...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022

It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
MISSOURI STATE
KCRG.com

Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
IOWA STATE
houstonherald.com

MAP: Latest conditions on the state’s roads

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map. To see weather conditions in downtown Houston, Grand Cam.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?

I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
MISSOURI STATE
