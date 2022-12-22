Read full article on original website
Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning
TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Tracking Christmas cold, and year’s end warmup
TODAY: Christmas morning is starting cold, but we're as warm as we've been since noon on Thursday by this afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s with a more southerly wind and abundant morning sun. Some extra clouds will find their way into mid-MO by the afternoon, and with them will come a chance at a passing snow shower Sunday night.
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening
The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
Forecast: Temps to drop as a cold front brings snow flurries Monday
It will be another cold day thanks to a passing cold front Monday. Temps will be dropping through the day Monday and winds will be picking up out form the north leading to frigid conditions. Monday morning will start around 32 degrees, dropping in the lower 20s by the afternoon....
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning. The watch lasts from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The Missouri counties include:. Barry, Mo. Barton, Mo. Benton, Mo. Cedar, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
Tracking a cold holiday weekend with possible Christmas night snow
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to near zero degrees as wind chills reach into the -20's making for dangerous overnight conditions once again. Winds are sustained from 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Tomorrow: Skies become mostly sunny as highs warm into the mid-teens. Winds remain sustained at 10-15...
Tracking brutally cold wind chills, chances for snow, and above average temperatures
TODAY: We are currently in a wind chill warning until 12 PM this afternoon, meaning it is going to feel much colder than it actually is. Our area is only reaching a high of 17, meaning a chilly Christmas Eve for Missouri. TOMORROW: Christmas is looking slightly warmer, but not...
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022
It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
MAP: Latest conditions on the state’s roads
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map. To see weather conditions in downtown Houston, Grand Cam.
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
Winter Storm Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KMOX listening area, including portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
