South Windsor, CT

NBC Connecticut

East Haven Hit With Rain, Wind and Flooding Friday

The high winds, heavy rain and flooding came early in East Haven Friday morning. Flood waters left streets littered with garbage cans and debris, making travel difficult. "It got to the point where you almost needed a kayak or a boat to get out of here,” said Franco Cavallaro of East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

An update of the holiday traffic

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The holidays are a great time of year to see family and friends, but the traffic is not so much fun to go through. CSP provided information on the latest Christmas holiday statistics. The statistics include all traffic from Friday Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Warming centers open as CT experiences flash freeze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Temperatures tonight are below freezing. The temps feel like they are in the single digits and are only expected to keep dropping. That is why several areas have opened up warming shelters through the weekend. The warming shelter on Washington Street in Hartford was at capacity...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
RealHartford

Changes for Asylum Avenue?

The thing about the proposed Asylum Avenue changes is that the plan is all over the place. Was the lead on this project a Gemini, because if so, I get it. You want to use every crayon in the box. But there’s a time and place for that, and it’s not when people’s lives are at stake. I’d even get it if the number of existing car lanes changed every block, but that’s not even close to being the case. I’m working my ass off to give the benefit of the doubt here.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Warming centers open as Connecticut plunges into below freezing temperatures

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of residents are still without power after a storm and cold snap struck Connecticut. Friday night, several towns opened warming centers for residents. More warming centers opened Saturday as Connecticut continues to plunge into below freezing temperatures. Here is a list of warming centers around...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Storm leading people to change their travel plans

Crews in Hartford preparing for possible wind damage. CT shoreline prepares for heavy rain and strong wind. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said heavy rain, flooding and damaging wind gusts were possible with an end-of-the-week storm. Here is her Thursday noon forecast.
Daily Voice

Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe

A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 Killed in Christmas Morning Crash in West Hartford

Three people were killed in a crash in West Hartford on Christmas morning, according to police. The two-car crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Police and firefighters arrived and found two people dead at the scene, police said. A third person was rushed to the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford damaged by high winds

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The roof of the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford has been damaged after Fridays storm. High winds have caused damage across the state with the highest gusts being between 50 and 60 mph. Wallingford police said they responded to the Oakdale Theatre at 5:21 a.m. for a...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

North Haven officials investigate overnight structure fire

Wendell and Lorin announce the news and weather on Monday Dec. 26. Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Updated:...
NORTH HAVEN, CT

