Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Governor Considers calling recent cold "the Blizzard of '22"Mint MessageBuffalo, NY
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Clearing Roads In Buffalo After The Blizzard Is Expected To Take Days
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but even though the blizzard has ended, many roads will remain impassable. Snow is still falling, which makes it more difficult to clear roads. It is expected to continue to snow into tonight, possibly tomorrow. Yesterday, Sunday, December 25, 2022, Buffalo...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly blizzard cripples western New York
Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York, an Alberta Clipper will bring new snow to blizzard-weary northern US and the deep freeze is coming to an end.
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
* This story has been updated to reflect new snow totals in Western New York *. The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American...
After Weekend Blizzard Major Warmup Coming To New York
Parts of New York continue to see falling snow today but in just a couple of days, the weather is set to make a complete 180. According to Accuweather.com, a major warm front is coming through New York at the end of the week. Looking across the state, in Western...
Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
Tonawanda Golf Dome Collapsed During New York Blizzard
The blizzard that swept through Western New York has brought down another golf dome. On Friday, a video was posted on Social media of the Golf Dome on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville. The blizzard like winds have now died down and Western New York is now turning to clean-up mode....
wrvo.org
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
How To Report Price Gouging During Blizzard In New York
People spend Christmas weekend dealing with blizzard snow, wind, and ice and some people were dealing with people trying to make a quick buck. It is illegal in New York to charge more for an item or service during a weather event like this weekend's blizzard. If you feel that...
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
National Guard Deployed To Erie County As Blizzard Continues To Batter WNY
As Western New York residents brace for another day of bitter cold, snow, wind, and flooding, Governor Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County. Many people, including Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown, are without power. Travel is dangerous and impossible. The blizzard is expected to continue to dump on the region today, Saturday, December 24, 2022. What a great Christmas Eve, right?
Travel Ban In Effect For All Of Erie County, New York
The massive storm that is barreling down on New York State has already begun to make its impact on the area. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency in New York in preparation for the storm and large parts of the New York State Thruway has been closed.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
californiaexaminer.net
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday: The first casualty of the unprecedented winter storm that has frozen most of the US was named a 56-year-old father who died after reportedly succumbing to hypothermia on a Buffalo street. According to family members, William...
Over 3 Feet Of Snow Predicted Across Western New York
The snow is coming this weekend and it looks like Western New York is going to get blasted once again. Western New York is bracing for a blizzard this weekend and along with the rain, ice, and 70-mile-per-hour gusts of wind, there will be plenty of Lake Effect snow across the area.
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever
One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
