Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Detroit Lions say they don’t think field conditions in Carolina were legal
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they came out unmotivated against the Carolina Panthers, who actually played like a team with a lot on the line should play. When all was said and done, the Panthers ran the ball down the Detroit Lions’ throats on their way to an easy 37-23 victory. Following the game, multiple Lions players trashed the field conditions in Carolina.
Dan Campbell vows to have Detroit Lions ready for Chicago Bears
From Week 9 through Week 15, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions did not only look well-prepared for each of their games, but they ended up winning six of those seven games to move to 7-7 on the season. But, on Christmas Eve, the Lions looked like a completely different team as they were absolutely dominated by the Carolina Panthers to the tune of 37-23. Following the game, Campbell took the blame, and he did so again on Monday when he spoke to reporters in Allen Park.
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions Inactives List for Christmas Eve matchup vs. Panthers
In under two hours, the Detroit Lions will take the field against the Carolina Panthers in a game that is extremely important for both teams. With a win, the Lions will have won seven of eight games to move to 8-7 on the season. That, coupled with two other things going the Lions’ way, would propel them into the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions Inactives List was released for their Christmas Eve matchup against the Panthers.
Detroit Lions release Ad Libs ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas video
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that will play a massive part in whether or not each team makes the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But just because the Lions have a big game coming up does not mean they did not have a little bit of fun this week. As you will see in the video below, the Lions’ social media team, which is AMAZING, put together a Lions’ Ad Libs video that turned out too perfect.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released
The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Jared Goff comments on Dan Campbell taking blame for Lions’ loss to Panthers
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, you saw a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. Jared Goff and the Lions did not look like themselves on either side of the football, and following the game, head coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team prepared for the game.
Detroit Pistons reportedly sign G Jared Rhoden
It has been a rough season for the Detroit Pistons, as they have lost their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the rest of the season, and they currently sit dead-last in the entire NBA with an 8-27 record. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed G Jared Rhoden.
Former Detroit Lions S Demetrious Johnson dies
We have some unfortunate news to pass along today as former Detroit Lions S Demetrious Johnson has died at the young age of 61. Johnson was selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Lions, intercepting five passes and recovering nine fumbles in 62 careers games. After leaving the Lions, Johnson played one season with the Miami Dolphins before hanging up his cleats.
Jameson Williams reportedly likes tweet about him not getting the ball enough
When the Detroit Lions selected Jameson Williams with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he would be ready to roll by the time training camp started. Well, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell had a different plan for their rookie as they made it clear that they would take their time and be cautious as Williams recovered from a torn ACL. Now that Williams is finally back, the Lions‘ coaching staff has said they are going to continue to use him more, but that really has not been the case.
Detroit Lions Cool Off In Loss Against Panthers
What’s good Detroit Sports Nation? I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for being here. We appreciate your time and support. Even though today’s feeling like a bit of a gut punch. This is a bit of a reality check for the Detroit Lions and its fan base.
Detroit Lions playoff chances following loss to Panthers
Heading into Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity. With a win, along with losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the Lions would have held the final Wild Card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In that scenario, the Lions’ playoff chances would have been about 75%. Unfortunately, the Lions played arguably their worst game of the season as they were defeated by the Panthers. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and their playoff chances have plummeted.
Detroit Lions Game Ball Candidates in Blowout Loss to Panthers
After a great 7 week stretch, the Detroit Lions came crashing down to Earth after getting beat down on the road by the Carolina Panthers. From the first play, the Panthers ran the ball at will all over the Lions’ defense. Both Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman had over 100 yards in the FIRST HALF. The Lions’ offense was ineffective most of the game as they could not keep pace. It was a horrible game all around, but let’s see which Lions player should get the game ball.
Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will look to win their eighth game of the season, and further solidify their playoff chances, when they take on the Carolina Panthers. The Lions will have their work cut out for them in this one as the Panthers are still fighting for a playoff spot. On Friday night, the Detroit Lions uniform combo was released for Saturday’s huge matchup against the Panthers.
Ohio State legend Eddie George pays off bet with ex-Michigan star Taylor Lewan [Video]
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, you are going to absolutely love what you are about to see. Prior to this year’s game between Ohio State and Michigan, Buckeyes legend Eddie George and ex-Michigan star Taylor Lewan made a little bet. The parameters of that bet were such that the loser would have to do something that would certainly embarrass them, and that will live on forever.
Some Detroit Lions ‘fans’ show their true colors are NOT Honolulu Blue and Silver
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, I (and plenty of others) predicted the Detroit Lions would not only take a big step forward from a year ago when they won just three games but that they would be contending for a playoff spot by the time Christmas rolled around. Well, fast forward to the present and that is exactly where the Lions are with just two games remaining on their schedule. Yet, following Saturday’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of so-called Lions fans who are crawling out of the woodwork to rip the team and to ignorantly shout out the phrase, “Same Old Lions” from the rooftops.
Viral video reveals what Dan Campbell told Panthers HC Steve Wilks after game
On Saturday in Carolina, one team looked like they were ready to fight for a playoff spot, and the other team was the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell‘s team looked completely unmotivated, while Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers were ready to unleash their fury from the opening kickoff. By the time the game was over, the Panthers had rushed for a whopping 321 yards during their 37-23 win.
Detroit Lions: Predicting the final 2 regular-season games
Heading into Week 16, the Detroit Lions were one of the hottest teams in the NFL and most believed they would take care of business against the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and that, coupled with the results that took place around the league, the Lions have controlled their own destiny when it comes to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. As we know, that did not happen, and the Lions are now 7-8.
Isaiah Buggs says Detroit Lions are ‘better team’ than Panthers
Christmas Eve did not go as planned for Isaiah Buggs and the Detroit Lions. Had the Lions handled their business against the Carolina Panthers, they would currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Instead, the Lions crapped the bed as they allowed the Panthers to rack up over 300 yards rushing on their way to a dominating 37-23 win over the Lions. Yet, Buggs believes the Lions are the “better team.”
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0