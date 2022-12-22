Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, I (and plenty of others) predicted the Detroit Lions would not only take a big step forward from a year ago when they won just three games but that they would be contending for a playoff spot by the time Christmas rolled around. Well, fast forward to the present and that is exactly where the Lions are with just two games remaining on their schedule. Yet, following Saturday’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of so-called Lions fans who are crawling out of the woodwork to rip the team and to ignorantly shout out the phrase, “Same Old Lions” from the rooftops.

