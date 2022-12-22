Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released
The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Jared Goff comments on Dan Campbell taking blame for Lions’ loss to Panthers
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, you saw a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. Jared Goff and the Lions did not look like themselves on either side of the football, and following the game, head coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team prepared for the game.
Detroit Lions say they don’t think field conditions in Carolina were legal
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they came out unmotivated against the Carolina Panthers, who actually played like a team with a lot on the line should play. When all was said and done, the Panthers ran the ball down the Detroit Lions’ throats on their way to an easy 37-23 victory. Following the game, multiple Lions players trashed the field conditions in Carolina.
Calvin Johnson has great things to say about Jared Goff
Calvin Johnson, arguably the most talented wide receiver to ever play in the NFL, never won a single playoff game with the Detroit Lions. That seems almost impossible, considering he played for the Lions for nearly a decade (nine seasons, to be exact), including playing most of those seasons with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Regarding the current Lions team and Jared Goff, Johnson believes that if they can win a playoff game, it would change the psyche of the fan base.
Detroit Lions playoff chances following loss to Panthers
Heading into Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity. With a win, along with losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the Lions would have held the final Wild Card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In that scenario, the Lions’ playoff chances would have been about 75%. Unfortunately, the Lions played arguably their worst game of the season as they were defeated by the Panthers. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and their playoff chances have plummeted.
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.
Detroit Lions Game Ball Candidates in Blowout Loss to Panthers
After a great 7 week stretch, the Detroit Lions came crashing down to Earth after getting beat down on the road by the Carolina Panthers. From the first play, the Panthers ran the ball at will all over the Lions’ defense. Both Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman had over 100 yards in the FIRST HALF. The Lions’ offense was ineffective most of the game as they could not keep pace. It was a horrible game all around, but let’s see which Lions player should get the game ball.
Denver Broncos fire HC Nathanial Hackett
Well, that did not take long. On Sunday, the Denver Broncos were absolutely embarrassed by a bad Los Angeles Rams team, and according to reports, Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett has been fired. Hackett was hired by the Broncos following the 2021 season, and the hopes were that he and Russell Wilson would be able to lead the team to a Super Bowl.
Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers
The Detroit Lions’ defense still has quite a way to go before they can be considered a great unit, but, that being said, they have most definitely come a long way since Week 1. The defense’s next test comes on Saturday afternoon when the Lions travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers. With a victory, the Lions will move to 8-7 on the season, and their NFL playoff hopes will remain very much alive. In fact, a win over the Panthers would raise the Lions’ playoff chances to 61% (not including the results of other games). A loss would lower their chances to 19% (not including the results of other games). Here is what we think the Lions starting defense will look like on Saturday against the Panthers.
Jameson Williams reportedly likes tweet about him not getting the ball enough
When the Detroit Lions selected Jameson Williams with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he would be ready to roll by the time training camp started. Well, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell had a different plan for their rookie as they made it clear that they would take their time and be cautious as Williams recovered from a torn ACL. Now that Williams is finally back, the Lions‘ coaching staff has said they are going to continue to use him more, but that really has not been the case.
How the Detroit Lions can STILL make the 2022 NFL Playoffs
When you are in the business of writing about sports, you sometimes get bit in the butt for pre-writing an article that ends up needing to be trashed. Well, guess what just happened to me thanks to our precious Detroit Lions? That’s right, folks, I had prewritten an entire article under the assumption that the Chiefs would beat the Seahawks (check), the 49ers would beat the Commanders (check), and, last but not least, the Lions would beat the Panthers (no check). Had those three things happened, the Lions could currently control their own destiny in terms of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Instead, the Lions are now going to need some help along the way, but it is still possible.
NFL announces change to Week 17 schedule
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season is just about in the books, and we are starting to get a clearer picture of what the NFL Playoff bracket will look like. That being said, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season, there are still plenty of teams fighting for playoff spots, and there are also teams fighting to improve their playoff seed. Just moments ago, the NFL announced a change to their Week 17 schedule.
New York Jets coach suspended at least one full season
According to a report from Adam Schefter, a New York Jets coach has been suspended. Schefter is reporting that Jets WR coach Miles Austin is being suspended for a minimum of one year for violating the NFL‘s gambling policy. Austin, who allegedly bet on other sports, and not on the NFL, is appealing the suspension.
Detroit Lions get break as New York Jets make QB decision
By losing to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions have made their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs much more difficult. Not only do the Lions pretty much have to win out to have a real shot at reaching the postseason, but they are also going to need some help along the way. On Monday, the New York Jets announced a quarterback decision that could end up benefitting the Lions.
Detroit Lions could land a prime-time game
When the Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule was released, quite a few people were bummed out that they did not get a single prime-time game. Well, depending on how things play out in Week 17, the Lions could end up getting a prime-time game in Week 18. As it...
Dan Campbell says he did not have Detroit Lions ready to go vs. Panthers
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions had won six of seven games to move to 8-7 on the season, and with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, they would have been sitting pretty in terms of the playoff picture. In fact, with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks both losing, the Lions could have controlled their own destiny if they just would have taken care of business against the Panthers. As we know, that did not happen as the Panthers dominated from the opening series on way to a 37-23 win over the Lions.
Detroit Lions release Ad Libs ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas video
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that will play a massive part in whether or not each team makes the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But just because the Lions have a big game coming up does not mean they did not have a little bit of fun this week. As you will see in the video below, the Lions’ social media team, which is AMAZING, put together a Lions’ Ad Libs video that turned out too perfect.
Detroit Lions: Predicting the final 2 regular-season games
Heading into Week 16, the Detroit Lions were one of the hottest teams in the NFL and most believed they would take care of business against the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and that, coupled with the results that took place around the league, the Lions have controlled their own destiny when it comes to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. As we know, that did not happen, and the Lions are now 7-8.
Some Detroit Lions ‘fans’ show their true colors are NOT Honolulu Blue and Silver
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, I (and plenty of others) predicted the Detroit Lions would not only take a big step forward from a year ago when they won just three games but that they would be contending for a playoff spot by the time Christmas rolled around. Well, fast forward to the present and that is exactly where the Lions are with just two games remaining on their schedule. Yet, following Saturday’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of so-called Lions fans who are crawling out of the woodwork to rip the team and to ignorantly shout out the phrase, “Same Old Lions” from the rooftops.
