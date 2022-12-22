ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Who's committed to Alabama in the 2024 class

Alabama is wrapping up its top-ranked class of all-time, but it’s never too early to look ahead to who is committed to the Crimson Tide ahead of 2024. Here’s a breakdown of who’s committed in Bama’s 2024 class, which currently ranks No. 5 per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Continues In Top 10 In Polls

Not much happens to change in college basketball polls over the Christmas break. Most teams have time off (for instance, there are no college games on Christmas day), and the few games that are played are mostly final tune-ups (I give you Alabama 84, Jackson State 64). But there was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy