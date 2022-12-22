Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Related
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022
Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in LA This December
The end of the year turns out to be a surprisingly great time to launch a new restaurant. All the excitement around the holidays lends an additional layer of magic to the air, and people are out and about more than usual, shopping and celebrating another 365 days gone by. We’ve got a major player opening their doors in South Bay, a YouTuber with a penchant for doughy Chicago pizza and a Beverly Hills stunner expanding to Los Feliz. The best new restaurants in LA are all great reasons to head out for a bite instead of staying in, particularly as this winter’s cold snap seems to be stretching on longer than usual.
Dodger Stadium: A Look Inside the LA ART Gondola Coming Soon to Los Angeles
Future L.A. transportation will bring a new way for Dodger fans to get to the games.
5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA
We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
yovenice.com
Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant
Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming to Culver City in March of 2023 as reported by Eater Los Angeles. While Neroni is most famous on the Westside for The Rose Venice, he also owns B Side Pizza in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen, where he’s been slinging wood-fired pizzas for eight years.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City. Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar.
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
toddrickallen.com
Fruit Factory Comes To Century City
Something new has opened in the Food Court of the Westfield Century City Shopping Center. Fruit Factory is billing itself as “The Ultimate Fruit Experience”, and offers gourmet caramel apples, chocolate covered strawberries, dipped pretzels, and açaí bowls. I’m told they are currently in soft opening awaiting certain permits, so their full line may not be available just yet. We wish them the best of luck.
Eater
LA’s Best Dining Neighborhoods of 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share their favorite dining neighborhoods of the past year.
pasadenaweekly.com
American-style food truck feeding the city of Pasadena
For Michael Gray, owner of Fat Boys food truck, cooking is about connection. The highlight of his day is watching his customers’ faces light up when he passes their food through the window. “I grew up with food as a way to nurture the soul. … I love that...
citywatchla.com
Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles
Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
Eater
Katsu Sando, Fat Sal’s, and More Join Big New Food Hall in the Valley
A big new food hall is coming to the Westfield Topanga mall and Village area in early 2023, and it’s going to offer the West Valley a slew of big Los Angeles restaurant names. Dubbed Topanga Social, the new multi-unit restaurant setup will cover some two dozen different brands including original concepts as well as existing names, all spread across more than 50,000 feet of indoor-outdoor dining. All told the space will offer three full-service bars, the ability to order collectively from different vendors at once, lots of local delivery options, and a semi-secret arcade area.
foxla.com
Bystander hit and killed by car in LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a bystander in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
spectrumnews1.com
LA holiday trash collection will be delayed by a day
LOS ANGELES — After the presents have been gleefully unwrapped comes the inevitable: trash. But the ripped wrapping paper and greeting cards won’t be picked up on the usual schedule this holiday season. Because Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Sundays and worker holidays take place...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Beverly Hills Women’s Club Sets New Course
The iconic Beverly Hills Women’s Club is charting a new path, while staying true to its legendary origins. Founded in 1916, BHWC’s stated mission has been to sponsor educational, cultural, philanthropic, and social activities that enrich the community at large and bring women together in camaraderie. The iconic...
UncoverLA
357
Followers
694
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT
Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.https://www.uncoverla.com
Comments / 0