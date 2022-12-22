Read full article on original website
MANG welcomes four new members before the holiday weekend
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Almost every day, young men and women sign up to defend our country and that's no different before the holiday season. The Montana Air National Guard welcomed four new members to the 120th Airlift Wing before the holiday weekend in four separate enlistment ceremonies. Gage Woods,...
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
No injuries in early-morning fire in Great Falls
Emergency crews responded to a small fire outside of an apartment building in Great Falls on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
'Operation Santa' delights Great Falls neighborhood
The roads were icy this Christmas, but that didn't stop Santa and his elves from delivering presents and joy to Great Falls families during the third annual Operation Santa.
Cold snap means more people at the Great Falls Rescue Mission
While the weather is the coldest it's been in some time, the Great Falls Rescue Mission is experiencing the busiest time it's seen in years.
Luminarias light up a Great Falls neighborhood
Nicole Patch said luminarias were one of her favorite memories growing up in the Riverview neighborhood
Woman detained for starting litter box on fire outside apartment in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - No injuries or damage were reported after a small fire was found near the outside of an apartment building on the corner of 8th St. S and 5th Ave. S in Great Falls. Great Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire just before 3:00 am...
Crash is slowing traffic at busy Great Falls intersection
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls where at least one person has been injured.
Great Falls man sentenced to 51 months in prison for fraudulent check, stolen identity scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man who admitted using stolen personal identifying information to make fraudulent checks in a scheme to spend almost $40,000 at area businesses was sentenced on Dec. 19 to 51 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
