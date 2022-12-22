ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

KULR8

MANG welcomes four new members before the holiday weekend

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Almost every day, young men and women sign up to defend our country and that's no different before the holiday season. The Montana Air National Guard welcomed four new members to the 120th Airlift Wing before the holiday weekend in four separate enlistment ceremonies. Gage Woods,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana

Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
MONTANA STATE

